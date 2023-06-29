Vancouver by the Stars: Patio Edition

Scout’s new guide series sees contributor, Madeline Smart, pairing the city’s best offerings – from art galleries to barstools, cafes and more – with your Zodiac sign.

I am not an astrologer. This is not an official reading or horoscope. This is simply a vibe check. So take my advice with a big chunky grain of Vancouver Island sea salt! Then I wholly encourage you to check out these places out for yourself to see if you agree with my analyses. In this first edition of Vancouver by the Stars, we’re matching star signs with some of Vancouver’s best patios…

Cancer (June 22 – July 22): Dachi

Cancers have a strong maternal energy to them: they’re warm and emotionally in-tune. Represented by the crab, they often appear cold on the outside, but once you crack them open are really just big softies. That’s the same vibe I get from the Dachi patio. Hidden amongst the hard shell of Hastings-Sunrise’s industrial and factory spaces, it’s sprawling, colourful and inviting, nonetheless. With their expansive, ever-changing natural wine and sake program and food menu focused on sustainable and regenerative dining, Dachi will make you feel right at home.

Dachi 2297 Hastings St. MAP

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Juice Bar

Full of incredibly charismatic energy, Leos are often the stars of the show. Their magnetic and protective energy makes them undeniably attractive – and, to be honest, they’re just hot. Located in the heart of Gastown, Juice Bar’s European-style patio is the spot to be seen. Just being there makes you more attractive – it’s a vibe. Let Juice Bar’s knowledgeable staff lead you through their impressive fridge of natural wine, and I think you’ll pick up on it too.

Juice Bar 54 Alexander St. MAP

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Kranky Cafe

Of all the signs, Virgos are by far the most detail-oriented, modest, and perfectionist. If you want something done right and without any fuss or hoopla, you get a Virgo. Tucked away just off of Main Street, Kranky Cafe’s patio doesn’t generate the hype it deserves either – and that just screams “Virgo” to me. The colourful tables, trailing vines and thriving greenery will make this earth sign feel in their element. Not to mention: consistently good coffee, a delicious array of vegan and gluten-free treats, well-balanced sandwiches and salads, and happy hour cocktails from 2-5pm daily.

Kranky Cafe 228 E 4th Ave. MAP

Libra (September 23 – October 23): The Boxcar

Libras are known for being bubbly, a little indecisive, and always looking to achieve balance. As a Libra myself – who just so happens to have spent her birthday on the Boxcar’s patio – I know what I’m talking about here: The Boxcar patio’s bubblegum-pink picnic tables, vibrant murals, and drinks menu that covers all the major bases speaks to something deep within me. Also: no food menu means no need to worry about finding something for everyone to eat, since you can just bring whatever food you want! Of course, I recommend getting a pizza next door at Pizzeria Farina. Easy, breezy (and just a little flirty).

Boxcar 923 Main St. MAP

Scorpio (October 24 – November 21): The Lido

Scorpios’ mysterious and intriguing energy embodies the hot stranger looking at you from across the party that you just feel drawn to. They have the same charismatic energy as a Leo, without trying to be the centre of attention, and a tough exterior similar to the Cancer sign, except it’s not just an act (sorry Leos and Cancers, but it’s true). Same-same, The Lido’s understated patio: if you’re walking down Broadway you might not even know it’s there until you catch a glimpse of the string fairy lights, and the faint sound of punk music lures you in to find out more…

The Lido 518 E Broadway, Vancouver MAP

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Mercato Di Luigi

Sagittarius is the free-spirited, globe-trotting, live-in-the-moment personality of all the signs. However, they’re also an earth sign, meaning they value feeling grounded and practicality. The Mercato Di Luigi green patio accomplishes all of this. Located slightly off the beaten track between the busy streets of Fraser and Main, it’s where you can curl up with a book and be transported to Italy via their offerings of rotating fresh homemade pasta, a breakfast sandwich on a perfectly flakey cornetti, and maybe the best cappuccino in the city.

Mercato di Luigi 580 E 12th Ave. MAP

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Bar Susu

Capricorns are basically the managers of the zodiac signs: they’re patient, reliable, and dedicated. They’re not out to be the star of the show, but they are committed and consistent, when they set their mind to it. Bar Susu’s patio feels similar: situated in a central location but slightly away from the Main Street craziness. There’s nothing too flashy or complicated going on here, but a good drink from their thoughtfully curated cocktail and wine list is always a guarantee.

Bar Susu 209 E 6th Ave. MAP

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Livia

The Aquarius sign is known for being the innovative, creative, and progressive humanitarian type – Livia’s whole ethos feels very Aquarian to me. A neighbourhood spot dedicated to using the freshest ingredients from local farmers, partnered with upholding family and community values. It’s a place for connecting with friends over carbs of many kinds, and a coffee or Negroni at almost any time of day. The menu might change daily, but the Livia patio’s welcoming nature is something that you can always rely on.

Livia 1399 Commercial Dr. MAP

Pisces February 19 – March 20): The Arbor

When I visualize the Pisces sign, I picture a dreamy pair of koi fish swimming in a pond. They’re wise, romantic, and slightly emotional daydreamers. The Arbor’s lush, fairy-light-strewn, whimsical backyard patio set-up seems like just the sort of personal hideaway a Pisces would love to escape from reality into. It’s also where you can enjoy vegan food that doesn’t skimp on the comfort factor.

Arbor 3941 Main St. MAP

Aries (March 21 – April 19): Lucky Taco

Aries are the babies of the zodiac signs. They’re known for being bold, determined, and fiery – much like the hot pink patio of Lucky Taco. Real ones know this is the best patio to head to after a beach day in Kits. Daily specials, a killer happy hour, and margs that are always double ensure that you’ll always be in for a good time here – just like when you go out with an Aries.

Lucky Taco 1685 Yew St. MAP

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Chambar

Tauruses can be a little headstrong, but they also value comfort and serenity – hence why they are represented by the bull. They know what they want and they don’t like to settle for less. Often what they want is to treat themselves with a bit of luxury. A green oasis in downtown Vancouver, Chambar owns its self-described attitude of ‘civilized debauchery’. Add to that their award-winning food and beverage program, and they’re a paradise for any Taurus.

Chambar 568 Beatty St. MAP

Geminis are social butterflies driven by curiosity; represented by the “twins” because they were interested in so many different things that they had to clone themselves. This little corner of Gore Avenue has cloned itself not once, but twice! You can get brunch daily from the Hunnybee team; tacos every Monday and Tuesday evening via the Taqueria Chicatana pop-up; Wednesday through Sunday nights are all about pizza and natural wine courtesy of the Thank You Pizza truck. Bask in the playful Gemini energy this patio holds with friends or alone, since you’ll inevitably run into someone you know here.

Hunnybee Bruncheonette 789 Gore Ave. MAP