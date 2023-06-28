Livia is Looking for a New Chef du Cuisine

The Goods from Livia

Vancouver, BC | Livia is a bustling Italian Commercial Drive restaurant/ bakery that is open for brunch through dinner service. We specialize in sourdough breads, handmade pastas, and perfectly poached eggs, and have a consistently rotating menu that is based around the fresh sheets of our favourite farmers. This is a full time 45-50 hour a week position.

The right person:

-Loves and has experience cooking regional Italian food

-Wants to work with and mentor our small team of cooks

-Is excited about a constantly changing menu based on our farmers’ weekly fresh sheets

-Devoted to our high food quality standards

-Has good communication skills and can effectively work with ownership and other departments

-At least two years experience in a management role

Competitive wage, tips, and benefits all included. We are looking forward to meeting you! Find out more.