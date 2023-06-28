Just in Time for Summer, Cibo and Uva Bring New & Refreshed Menu

Vancouver, BC | The team at Cibo Trattoria and sister establishment Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar are excited to share their brand new main food offerings with patrons. With the familiar rustic Italian flavours strongly present within the menu, guests will enjoy all new dishes, including appetizers, sides, salads, pastas, mains and desserts. As of currently, all will be able to try the delicious new offerings.

THE NEW MENU

Cibo Trattoria and Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar, both specializing in rustic Italian cuisine, are thrilled to unveil their brand new menu, sure to tantalize the taste buds of food enthusiasts in Vancouver. The menu, carefully curated by Head Chef Curtis Luk, features a delightful array of appetizers, salads, pasta, mains, sides, and desserts, each showcasing the authentic flavors and traditions of Italy.

Diners can kick off their dining experience with a selection of mouthwatering appetizers that capture the essence of Italian flavors. Indulge in Warm Herb and Citrus Marinated Olives or savor the Grilled House Focaccia with Olive Oil and Balsamic Vinegar. For a burst of flavors, try the Grilled Humboldt Squid with citrus salsa, arugula and chickpea salad. These are just a few of the starters available on the menu and but no Italian feast is complete without the classic Cibo Meatballs served with marinara sauce and parmigiano reggiano.



Guests can then move on to the salads and savor the refreshing flavors of the Kale and Citrus Salad, featuring lemon vinaigrette, puffed wild rice, and shaved fennel. For a classic favorite, the Caesar Salad with herb croutons, classic dressing, parmesan, and pancetta is a perfect choice.

Next: a journey through Italy with an exquisite selection of pasta dishes. The Linguini with Sea Scallops, boasting a delightful lemon and mascarpone sauce and shaved fennel, is a seafood lover’s dream. Traditionalists will revel in the flavors of the Classic Spaghetti and Meatballs, while the Rigatoni alla Norma, featuring roasted eggplant, caramelized onion, and tomato, is a satisfying vegetarian option. Additional pastas will be discovered by diners browsing the great dishes on the brand new menu.



The mains are a celebration of Italian cuisine. The Pan Roasted Beef Tenderloin with marsala and truffle pan sauce, buttered kale, mushrooms, and rrushed potatoes is a succulent delight for meat lovers. Vegetarians will be enamored by the Eggplant Parmigiana, featuring layers of roasted eggplant, fior di latte mozzarella, tomato sauce, and basil. The Chicken Piccata with lemon and white wine pan sauce, herb roasted fingerling potatoes is a flavorful classic. Don’t miss the remaining of the decadent mains alongside these highlighted dishes.

No dining experience is complete without a sweet finale. Guests can treat their taste buds to the exquisite Tiramisu, the Basque-style Cheesecake with Berry Compote, or the Pine Nut and Olive Oil Crumb Cake.

ABOUT THE CHEF

Residing from The Farmhouse on 10th (also part of the Viaggio Hospitality Group), Curtis Luk left his home in Hong Kong and settled in Vancouver after a road trip across Canada. His goal is to evolve the restaurant landscape of Vancouver. Chef Luk participated in both the second and fifth seasons of Top Chef Canada, showcasing his culinary skills. He now brings his unique culinary flair to Cibo and Uva, where he puts his own signature on the menus.

Reservations can be made by calling 604.602.9570 or booking online.

Cibo Trattoria Downtown 900 Seymour St. MAP