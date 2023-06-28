Heads Up

Introducing Nice Cake Co.: The One-Woman Operation Making a Difference With Cake and a Kind Message

Portrait

Scout is joining forces with Nice Cake Co. to bring the hospitality industry a little fun — and love.

Know of someone in the industry who has had a tough go of it recently? Want to recognize a team member for consistently showing up dialled in service-wise? Is someone leaving your team who you’ll miss or, alternatively, rejoining the crew whose energy you are super stoked to have back on board? All good: Nice Cake Co. is a one-woman service dedicated to helping out hospitality industry folk by baking an edible version of a hug or high-five (ie: a cake) for you to send and make someone’s day better.

To be clear, this is not a fancy gig! Cakes are made from cake mix (Funfetti) and baked by someone with zero training as a pastry chef. The idea is simply to have a little fun and reach out to someone who could use a smile – the best part being that it doesn’t cost you a penny. Yup, you read that correctly: Nice Cake Co. firmly believes in good intentions and the power of doing something nice without breaking the bank.

From self-described “Imposter Baker” (and sole operator) Ksenia Dempster:

“Restaurant work is selfless work! This community is constantly giving themselves — through service, food and drink, or every (seemingly) small detail that contributes to providing beautiful experiences for guests. I find that folks in this industry are great at ‘the giving’ but are often reluctant or struggle to ‘receive’ hospitality. Taking time to celebrate the big wins, small victories, or holding space when things just aren’t going our way, is a rarity. I hope Nice Cake Co. can be the lighthearted Funfetti and frosting cheerleader we all need sometimes.”

How does it work?

Who Can Participate? | For the time being, the focus of Nice Cake Co. is on celebrating our friends in the hospitality industry.

Modifications / Special Orders | Each cake is baked, iced, and delivered by one person who is taking time out of their schedule to do a good thing – which means that only one cake order can be taken per week and, at this time, there are no modifications or special instructions accepted. We want to know why you are sending the cake, but the specifics of the message are at the discretion of the decorator – words gotta fit!

Timing | The cake will be delivered to the person’s place of employment at a time (TBD) that works for the person, the establishment, and Nice Cake Co.

Cake It Forward | Did you receive a cake? Congrats! You have first dibs on sending the next cake! DM Nice Cake Co. within 24 hours of receiving your cake with the Who, Where, When, and Why of where you would like to see the next cake delivered, and we’ll take care of the rest. If we don’t hear from you within 24 hours, we’ll open the process to a new cake sender. Please note: It’s nice to return a good deed, but to keep the ‘nice’ rolling, your cake should go to a deserving person (or team) at a new establishment – not someone in your own workplace or the person who sent you the cake to begin with (that being said, def consider giving that lovely person a personal thank you and/or literal hug, of course!)

Check out Nice Cake Co. on Instagram here to see the story unfold…

There are 0 comments

Popular

Venturing Further Afield in Powell River, with Cord Jarvie

The Best Long Table Feasts of Summer 2023

On Ken Sim’s So-Called “Swagger” and ABC’S Class War

DL Chicken Turns Five, Launches New Menu on ‘International Fried Chicken Day’

Vancouver’s History of Independent Grocery Stores, Vol.6

Heads Up

See more from Heads Up
Heads Up / Squamish

Plan Ahead for the Women’s Moto Summit in Squamish This Fall (No Motorcycle Required)

The Summit will be sprawling across three acres of the idyllic Cheekye Ranch, September 1st to 3rd (the three days and two nights leading up to Labour Day). Early bird tickets are still available...but only until July!
Heads Up

The Best Long Table Feasts of Summer 2023

There are a lot of beautiful dining rooms in Vancouver, but this time of year none can compete with BC’s many naturally spectacular outdoor settings. From long table dinners to more casual al fresco events, we’ve compiled a list of six memorable opportunities to enjoy eating outside this summer. Let’s all go to the farm!

8 Places
Heads Up / Strathcona

Summer Solstice Sesh Fruit & Sour Beer Fest Heading for East Van This Weekend

Spring officially switches gears into Summer tomorrow, June 21st - basically your call-to-action to make the most out of these elongated days which, not to be a bummer, begin to wane as of Thursday... One way to fulfill your 'duty' is by hitting Luppolo Brewing Company this Saturday, June 24th.
Heads Up / Commercial Drive

Celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day Deliciously at The Burrow x West Coast Bannock Pop-Up

This Wednesday, June 21st, there are many ways to come together and celebrate the contributions, history and cultures of First Nations, Inuit, and Metis communities - including hitting The Drive to fill up on Bannock Tacos!