Introducing Nice Cake Co.: The One-Woman Operation Making a Difference With Cake and a Kind Message

Scout is joining forces with Nice Cake Co. to bring the hospitality industry a little fun — and love.

Know of someone in the industry who has had a tough go of it recently? Want to recognize a team member for consistently showing up dialled in service-wise? Is someone leaving your team who you’ll miss or, alternatively, rejoining the crew whose energy you are super stoked to have back on board? All good: Nice Cake Co. is a one-woman service dedicated to helping out hospitality industry folk by baking an edible version of a hug or high-five (ie: a cake) for you to send and make someone’s day better.

To be clear, this is not a fancy gig! Cakes are made from cake mix (Funfetti) and baked by someone with zero training as a pastry chef. The idea is simply to have a little fun and reach out to someone who could use a smile – the best part being that it doesn’t cost you a penny. Yup, you read that correctly: Nice Cake Co. firmly believes in good intentions and the power of doing something nice without breaking the bank.

From self-described “Imposter Baker” (and sole operator) Ksenia Dempster:

“Restaurant work is selfless work! This community is constantly giving themselves — through service, food and drink, or every (seemingly) small detail that contributes to providing beautiful experiences for guests. I find that folks in this industry are great at ‘the giving’ but are often reluctant or struggle to ‘receive’ hospitality. Taking time to celebrate the big wins, small victories, or holding space when things just aren’t going our way, is a rarity. I hope Nice Cake Co. can be the lighthearted Funfetti and frosting cheerleader we all need sometimes.”

How does it work?

Who Can Participate? | For the time being, the focus of Nice Cake Co. is on celebrating our friends in the hospitality industry.

Modifications / Special Orders | Each cake is baked, iced, and delivered by one person who is taking time out of their schedule to do a good thing – which means that only one cake order can be taken per week and, at this time, there are no modifications or special instructions accepted. We want to know why you are sending the cake, but the specifics of the message are at the discretion of the decorator – words gotta fit!

Timing | The cake will be delivered to the person’s place of employment at a time (TBD) that works for the person, the establishment, and Nice Cake Co.

Cake It Forward | Did you receive a cake? Congrats! You have first dibs on sending the next cake! DM Nice Cake Co. within 24 hours of receiving your cake with the Who, Where, When, and Why of where you would like to see the next cake delivered, and we’ll take care of the rest. If we don’t hear from you within 24 hours, we’ll open the process to a new cake sender. Please note: It’s nice to return a good deed, but to keep the ‘nice’ rolling, your cake should go to a deserving person (or team) at a new establishment – not someone in your own workplace or the person who sent you the cake to begin with (that being said, def consider giving that lovely person a personal thank you and/or literal hug, of course!)

Check out Nice Cake Co. on Instagram here to see the story unfold…