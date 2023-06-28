Community News

Averill Creek Vineyard’s Chef Dinner Series Returns July 11th with Chef Justin Leboe

Portrait

The Goods from Averill Creek Vineyard

Duncan, BC | On Tuesday, July 11th, Chef Leboe, one of Calgary’s favourite chefs, joins us to prepare a 5-course menu, with pairings presented by Winemaker, Brent Rowland, including unreleased reserve wines from the cellar… Hosted on our vineyard terrace overlooking the Cowichan Valley!

Chef Leboe is now Senior Director of Culinary Development at the Banff Hospitality Collective, where he oversees 13 restaurants, including Bluebird, The Bison, and Lupo, which just landed on Canada’s 100 Best.

Previously, Chef Leboe led Rush, Model Milk, and Pigeonhole to top three spots on enRoute’s Best New Restaurant list, the only Chef ever to achieve this hat trick. Unbelievably, nine of his restaurants have landed in Canada’s 100 Best.

Tuesday, July 11th @ 6:45pm
$189 per person
Includes: Five courses, wine pairings, welcome cocktail & gratuity
Tickets

Averill Creek Vineyard
6552 North Rd., Duncan, BC | 250-709-9986 | WEBSITE
