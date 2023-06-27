Phantom Creek Estates’ Unforgettable Collaboration Comes to Vancouver for One Night This Summer

The Goods from Phantom Creek Estates

Oliver, BC | World-class Chinese cuisine meets the best of the South Okanagan’s wines next month, when Mott 32 Vancouver and Phantom Creek Estates team up for a spectacular winemaker’s dinner at the award-winning Vancouver restaurant on Monday, July 17 at 6 p.m.

For the gastronomic event that’s sure to be the star of the summer season, the Mott 32 culinary team is creating signature dishes — reflecting Cantonese, Szechuan, and Beijing cuisine — to pair perfectly with the newest releases from Phantom Creek’s acclaimed mountainside Kobau Vineyard on the South Okanagan’s Golden Mile Bench.

To further elevate the evening, the dinner will be hosted by Mott 32 Vancouver Wine Director Robert Stelmachuk, with special guests from Phantom Creek: consulting winemaker Olivier Humbrecht MW, who is visiting from France, and Mark Beringer, Director of Winemaking. Humbrecht is France’s first Master of Wine, and he plays an integral role in Phantom Creek’s white winemaking program. Beringer — who is the great-great-grandson of Beringer Vineyards’ founding brother Jacob Beringer — is thrilled to be sharing these newly released Kobau red vintages, as they’re currently only available to Phantom Creek wine club members.

“This is an incredible line-up of guests, of wine, and of food,” said Stelmachuk. “It’s going to be a wonderful event . . . one of those rare and unforgettable evenings. We’re very excited.” Named Vancouver Magazine’s 2020 Sommelier of the Year, Stelmachuk will guide guests through the pairings, showcasing the best of every ingredient and flavour.

The evening begins with a glass of Phantom Creek Brut 2017, a balanced blend of sparkling Chardonnay and Pinot Noir that pairs perfectly with the Pork Belly Roll and Garlic Prawn Spring Roll created by Mott 32 chefs to start. It’s followed by a seated, six-course meal that includes dumplings made with wild mushrooms, steamed whole grouper and Pacific prawns, a stir-fry of Canadian beef with morels, triple-cooked short rib, wok-fried kale with dried shrimp and pork, mixed seafood rice, and much more, all paired with an impressive portfolio of wine from Phantom Creek Estates.

Phantom Creek Estates & Mott 32 Vancouver Winemaker’s Dinner Menu

July 17, 6 pm

Welcome drink: Phantom Creek Brut 2017

Pork Belly Roll, Cucumber, Spring Onion, Garlic, Soy Sauce

Garlic Prawn Spring Roll

First Course

Phantom Creek Small Lot Riesling 2020

Crispy Roasted Pork Belly

Hot & Sour Iberico Pork Shanghainese Soup Dumplings

Wild Mushrooms, Water Chestnut Dumplings

Second Course

Phantom Creek Organic Pinot Gris 2020

Whole Leopard Coral Grouper, Steamed with Red Dates, Sakura Pork, Mushroom

Crispy Pacific Ocean Prawns, Pumpkin, Salty Egg Yolk

Third Course

Phantom Creek Kobau Cabernet Franc 2020

Stir Fried AAA Canadian Tenderloin, Bell Peppers, Asparagus

Braised Tofu, Morel Mushroom

Fourth Course

Phantom Creek Kobau Syrah 2020

Lamb Chop, Black Bean, Chili, Bell Peppers

Sautéed String Beans, Minced Wagyu Beef

Ma La Beef, Tea Tree Mushrooms

Fifth Course

Phantom Creek Kobau Cuvée 2020

Crispy Triple Cooked Black Angus Short Rib

Wok Fried Chinese Kale, Dried Shrimp, Minced Pork, Shrimp Paste

Mixed Seafood Fried Rice, Golden Conpoy, Black Garlic

Dessert

Fresh Mango, Coconut, Glutinous Rice Roll

“The Okanagan vineyards where the white varietals are grown for Phantom Creek are incredibly well situated,” said Humbrecht. “I’m impressed with the soil, the climate, and the terroir of this region. I’m very proud to be involved in the making of these elegant wines.”

Tickets are available for $328 per guest (tax and gratuity included) and can be secured in advance by emailing Robert Stelmachuk directly at [email protected] or by calling 604-339-634. As tickets are extremely limited, guests are encouraged to book early.