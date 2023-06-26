Opportunity Knocks / Fraserhood

Savio Volpe is Seeking a General Manager to Lead Our Growing Restaurant Team

Vancouver, BC | Osteria Savio Volpe is an award-winning Italian restaurant committed to providing exceptional dining experiences. We are looking for people that are excited to work in a fast-paced, high volume environment; are passionate about Italian wine and cuisine; and are wanting to grow with an industry leading company.

Qualification:

  • A bachelor’s degree in business administration, hospitality management, or a related field is preferred.
    Minimum of five years in restaurant management, preferably in a general manager role.
    Strong knowledge of restaurant operations, including front-of-house and back-of-house processes, inventory management, and financial reporting with a proven track record of excellent customer service results.

Osteria Savio Volpe
Neighbourhood: Fraserhood
615 Kingsway | 604-428-0072 | WEBSITE
