Savio Volpe is Seeking a General Manager to Lead Our Growing Restaurant Team

The Goods from Osteria Savio Volpe

Vancouver, BC | Osteria Savio Volpe is an award-winning Italian restaurant committed to providing exceptional dining experiences. We are looking for people that are excited to work in a fast-paced, high volume environment; are passionate about Italian wine and cuisine; and are wanting to grow with an industry leading company.

Qualification:

A bachelor’s degree in business administration, hospitality management, or a related field is preferred.

Minimum of five years in restaurant management, preferably in a general manager role.

Strong knowledge of restaurant operations, including front-of-house and back-of-house processes, inventory management, and financial reporting with a proven track record of excellent customer service results.

To learn more about the position and to apply, click here.