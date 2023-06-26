Okanagan Falls-Based Liquidity Wines Introduces New Chef de Cuisine & Summer Experiences

The Goods from Liquidity Wines

Okanagan Falls, BC | Liquidity Wines has welcomed a new chef who brings fresh culinary experiences to the summer season.

European-born Chef de Cuisine Josh Mueller has trained under Michelin star chefs to become a leader in the kitchens of some of BC’s most inspired restaurants. With a resume including Bauhaus Restaurant, Bacchus Restaurant & Lounge, and The Terrace at Mission Hill Family Estate, he has honed the culinary knowledge and experience to create dishes as delectable as they are visually captivating.

“The Liquidity wines and the Okanagan Falls setting are phenomenal partners in creating wine-inspired, locally sourced seasonal dishes,” says Chef Mueller. “My goal at Liquidity is to highlight the bounties of the Okanagan and complement the beautiful Liquidity wines.”

Join Liquidity Wines this summer and quench your appetite with these wine and cuisine experiences.

3-Course Wine-paired Lunch

Embark on a gastronomic lunch journey that showcases Liquidity’s deep connections to the land: rugged mountain terrain, mineral-rich glacial soils and the influence of the nearby lakes.

Winemaker Amy Paynter and Chef de Cuisine Josh Mueller collaboratively curate an unforgettable 3-course wine-paired lunch. On this journey, culinary craftsmanship enhances the wine’s reverence for its natural surroundings. Local partnerships bring the best farmed and foraged flavours (sample menu: liquiditywines.com/Restaurant/Sample-Menu) to the plate.

Available Friday to Sunday, from noon to 4 pm. Priced at $65 per guest. Reservations available at opentable.ca/r/the-restaurant-at-liquidity-wines-okanagan-falls.

Sips & Chips

Start summer weekends off right, by joining Liquidity Wines for a summer Sips and Chips happy hour! Purchase a glass of wine and receive a complimentary, pairing-perfect bowl of house-made chips and gourmet dip.

Enjoy the gorgeous views of Liquidity’s Okanagan Falls estate vineyards while you unwind on the patio, with a glass of exquisite wine in hand. Liquidity Wines are as suited to this laid-back and casual experience as they are to any gourmet meal.

Available Friday from 5–8 pm through August 2023. Reservations available at liquiditywines.com/Tasting-Room/Experiences.