July Highlights and More from the STRETCH Yoga Summer Calendar

The Goods from STRETCH Yoga

Vancouver, BC | We are an eclectic collective of people interested in flexibility… of mind and body. We love to practice a wide range of yoga styles, sometimes with live music and always with a keen interest to find more inner space, more inner peace. We think of yoga as a proto science from long ago, an intuition that contemplative practices are part of what makes us humans. We are strivers and movers, art lovers, bright space dwellers, and we would like to share our yoga with you.

Here are some upcoming highlights from the STRETCH Yoga calendar beginning in the month of July, 2023 (space is limited, and registering in advance is highly recommended):

Summer Specials

15 class card special. Includes mat and towel service. $249 click here. Summer Pass (July and August) UNLIMITED. Includes mat and towel service. $279 click here. We also have a great intro at the moment $59 for 21 days UNLIMITED. Includes mat and towel service. Click here.

New Class on the Schedule

Yin Yoga + Singing Bowls: On the regular schedule, starting July 30th, every Friday evening at 6pm for 75 minutes. This is definitely a special treat! Sign up here.

Summer Day Camp

Kids Summer Day Camps (Ages 6-10)

Get your child ready for a summer of fun, movement, and relaxation at our Kid’s Yoga Summer Camp. This is not your typical Summer Camp – it’s a magical journey that takes kids on an enjoyable adventure through the world of yoga. Led by experienced and certified instructors who have a passion for working with children, our Camp is designed to create a nurturing and supportive environment where children can learn, grow, and play. Your child will love it! Class size is small to ensure an attentive and engaging experience for all participants. For kids aged 6 – 10 years old. Join us for one week or more. 9 themed weeks available.

July 3-7: Inside Out

July 10-14: Earth, Water, Air, Fire

July 17-21: Under the sea

July 24-28: Science and Magic

July 31-Aug 4: Exotic animals

Aug 8-11: Wizards*

Aug 14-18: Superheroes

Aug 21-25: Jungle Adventures

Aug 28-Sept 1: Friendly robots

Running Weekdays (Monday-Friday) July 3rd – Sept 1, 9AM – 3PM. **No Camp Monday August 7th**. $465 per child per week. ($400 per child for week of August 7th.) Link for more details and to purchase >>

Special Event



Suspended Reverie with Ben Brown and Emmanuelle Rousseau

This is STRETCH’s most beloved event: A live music experience unlike no other all within the calming environment of Stretch. Join Ben and Emmanuelle for this 1 hour live concert suspended from a hammock! Let Ben lull you into a state of relaxation with his beautiful mix of acoustic guitar and soft metal percussion. We look forward to welcoming you into the space. Unplug, enjoy, daydream. This isn’t yoga, this isn’t even aerial yoga… This is a concert you get to enjoy from a hammock.

Friday July 28th, 6pm-7pm. $35 only 10 spots available. Link to purchase >>

We also organise private concerts and private classes, write to us for details and bookings at [email protected]