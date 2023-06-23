Track and Food

Three Kelowna Entrepreneurs Discuss Okanagan Hospitality

Portrait

Welcome to the Track & Food podcast. Host Jamie Mah is a writer, bartender and sommelier in beautiful Vancouver, BC. Join him as he takes a deep dive into everything food and culture happening in the city and around the globe.

To get a more comprehensive perspective of what’s happening in Kelowna, I reached out to a few local entrepreneurs who’ve helped revitalize the community with many of their brands: David Paterson (Tantalus Vineyards, Vice & Virtue Brewing); Kyle Nixon (BNA Brewing Co., Skinny Duke’s Glorious Emporium, Bernie’s Supper Club and Cinema); and Casey Greabeiel (Greta Vancouver, Salt & Brick, Jack’s Kelowna, Diner Deluxe, Pretty Not Bad).

Among other things, we discuss labour and migrant worker issues, minimum wage hikes, the proliferation of corporate chains, and how they’re dealing with consistent forest fire threats. Their respective – and collective – passion for the hospitality industry is evident and infectious. They want Kelowna to thrive. This chat has all the goods.

Special mention goes out to Ria Kitsch (Kitsch Winery) who was supposed to join this chat but had to drop out at the last minute due to scheduling constraints. She was invaluable in getting us all together.

There are 0 comments

Popular

On Ken Sim’s So-Called “Swagger” and ABC’S Class War

Venturing Further Afield in Powell River, with Cord Jarvie

Vancouver’s History of Independent Grocery Stores, Vol.5

Toptable Group’s First Victoria Restaurant, ‘Marilena’, Opens on June 28th

The Process: Making Some of the Best Cocktails in Vancouver

Track and Food

See more from Track and Food
Track and Food

Talking ‘Ranking Culture’ with Jacob Richler, of Canada’s 100 Best

In this episode, the founder and publisher of Canada's most diverse and influential restaurant ranking discusses his years as a food critic, why he created this list in the first place, how the judging process unfolds, and where he sees things evolving in the year ahead...
Track and Food

Breaking Down the Van Mag Awards, with James Iranzad and James Langford-Smith

The boys are back for another “triple J” episode, chockfull with in-depth insights and immeasurable humour...
Track and Food

David Fairey and Anelyse Weiler Discuss the Migrant Worker Piece Rate System

The labour economist and research associate of the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, and Associate Professor of Sociology at UVic - who are also joint authors of a revealing article recently published in The Tyee - share their candid perspectives and insightful solutions with listeners.
Track and Food

Getting Loose and Talking Wine, with Maude Renaud-Brisson, Kelcie Jones and Jenna Briscoe

In this episode, the three ladies discuss their new endeavour, 'This is Wine School', launching in Chinatown (265 East Pender) this week.