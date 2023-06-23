Strange Fellows Brewing Announces Return of ‘Scarab’ Superdry Rice Lager

The Goods from Strange Fellows Brewing
Vancouver, BC | Strange Fellows Brewing is excited to announce the long-awaited return of SCARAB! How interesting that this thirst-quenching rice lager’s reappearance coincides with the return of the Sun!
Beloved by the ancient Egyptians, the scarab beetle was considered an earthly symbol of rebirth, his daily toils mirroring the sun’s eternal cycle. Unlike the scarab’s desert dwelling, this Super Dry beer with its clean thirst-quenching character is ultra-refreshing and reviving.
SCARAB
Superdry Lager
Dry / Bright / Refreshing
COLOUR Pale straw
AROMA Crisp lager yeast / Slight sweetness
CHARACTER Dry / Bright / Refreshing
A.B.V. 4.6%
PAIRS WITH Tempura, Spicy Thai, B
There once lived a beetle in Egypt,
though small, by the people was worshipped.
Rolled the sun out each day,
carried on in this way,
just so long as he never got flipped!
BQ
BREWER’S NOTES
Taking inspiration from Japanese Super Dry Lagers, Scarab was brewed with rice and select lager yeast strains to yield a very crisp, light, and bright tasting beer. Delicate malt flavours are balanced with high carbonation and a subtle bitterness, making way for a thirst-quenching finish.
SCARAB will be available in cans and on tap inhouse on Friday June 23rd, and around town as of Monday 26th June.
