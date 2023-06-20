Summer Solstice Sesh Fruit & Sour Beer Fest Heading for East Van This Weekend

Spring officially switches gears into Summer tomorrow, June 21st – basically your call-to-action to make the most out of these elongated days which, not to be a bummer, begin to shorten again as of Thursday… One way to fulfill your ‘duty’ is by hitting Luppolo Brewing Company on June 24th for the 3rd Annual Summer Solstice Sesh Fruit & Sour Beer Fest.

More than just a mouthful to say, the fest will also be the place to fill your gullet with super summery beers – including some “insanely limited, one-off, barrel aged and mixed fermentation” kegs, vintage and new releases, and seasonal flavour favourites – and a special Italian food menu (courtesy of Mordimi Bite of Italy). Plus, Luppolo’s patio situation will be a full-on filling station for sunshine and summer weekend vibes, featuring two DJ sets slated for the evening hours, from 5-9pm.

(Also of importance: although wild, fruit-forward and face-puckering beers will take precedence on the brewery’s 12+ taps, there will also be more quaffable options for palate-cleansing purposes and for those who prefer a less intense beer-drinking experience.)

The Summer Solstice Sesh Fruit & Sour Beer Fest kicks off at the brewery (1123 Venables Street) at Noon this Saturday. The event is chill, though, so you can roll in whenever you like – no reservations or tickets are required, and entry is free. That being said, if your MO is to taste as much of the good stuff as possible, then a sooner-versus-later sense of urgency is best, since the likelihood of some super special small batch beers selling out early is high!

Find out more about what will be pouring, along with other important event details, by keeping one eye on Luppolo’s Instagram feed over the days ahead.