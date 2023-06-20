Heads Up / Strathcona

Summer Solstice Sesh Fruit & Sour Beer Fest Heading for East Van This Weekend

Portrait

Spring officially switches gears into Summer tomorrow, June 21st – basically your call-to-action to make the most out of these elongated days which, not to be a bummer, begin to shorten again as of Thursday… One way to fulfill your ‘duty’ is by hitting Luppolo Brewing Company on June 24th for the 3rd Annual Summer Solstice Sesh Fruit & Sour Beer Fest.

More than just a mouthful to say, the fest will also be the place to fill your gullet with super summery beers – including some “insanely limited, one-off, barrel aged and mixed fermentation” kegs, vintage and new releases, and seasonal flavour favourites – and a special Italian food menu (courtesy of Mordimi Bite of Italy). Plus, Luppolo’s patio situation will be a full-on filling station for sunshine and summer weekend vibes, featuring two DJ sets slated for the evening hours, from 5-9pm.

(Also of importance: although wild, fruit-forward and face-puckering beers will take precedence on the brewery’s 12+ taps, there will also be more quaffable options for palate-cleansing purposes and for those who prefer a less intense beer-drinking experience.)

The Summer Solstice Sesh Fruit & Sour Beer Fest kicks off at the brewery (1123 Venables Street) at Noon this Saturday. The event is chill, though, so you can roll in whenever you like – no reservations or tickets are required, and entry is free. That being said, if your MO is to taste as much of the good stuff as possible, then a sooner-versus-later sense of urgency is best, since the likelihood of some super special small batch beers selling out early is high!

Find out more about what will be pouring, along with other important event details, by keeping one eye on Luppolo’s Instagram feed over the days ahead.

Luppolo Brewing Company
Neighbourhood: Strathcona
1123 Venables St. | 604-255-4997 | WEBSITE
Summer Solstice Sesh Fruit & Sour Beer Fest Heading for East Van This Weekend
Beer Brief, Vol. 66

There are 0 comments

Strathcona

The Say Hey x Thank You Pizza Collab is Going Down in Strathcona This Saturday

Be a ‘Local Tourist’ at Kid Sister’s One-Day-Only Pop Up Market, Dec. 10

Get Comfy at ‘Carb Night’, Popping up at Coho Commissary on Nov. 4th

Bar Gobo’s New Weekly “Joyride” Pop-Up Event Kicks Off November 6th

Heads-Up: ‘Clay In Colour’ Group Exhibition Opens at Picnics Studio July 15 – 17

Who is Neil Hillbrandt?

Scout List

Scout List, Vol. 601

From our calendar to yours comes this carefully considered agenda of cool things we are doing, wishing we could do, or conspiring to do in Vancouver, right now.

15 Places

The Scout List

Sign up to receive the best of Scout delivered to your inbox every Thursday.

Local Events

Celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day Deliciously at The Burrow x West Coast Bannock Pop-Up

The Countdown to Steel & Oak Brewing’s ‘SO9’ Nine-Year Anniversary Party Starts Now

Kiko Nakata x Noah’s Cafe Collaboration Dinner

Heads Up

See more from Heads Up
Heads Up / Commercial Drive

Celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day Deliciously at The Burrow x West Coast Bannock Pop-Up

This Wednesday, June 21st, there are many ways to come together and celebrate the contributions, history and cultures of First Nations, Inuit, and Metis communities - including hitting The Drive to fill up on Bannock Tacos!
Heads Up / New Westminster

The Countdown to Steel & Oak Brewing’s ‘SO9’ Nine-Year Anniversary Party Starts Now

The festivities will be going down on Sunday, June 25th in the lot behind the brewery, at 1319 3rd Avenue in New Westminster.
Heads Up / West End

Kiko Nakata x Noah’s Cafe Collaboration Dinner

On Wednesday, June 21st, Cliff Chi (Noah's Cafe) and Kiko Nakata (Tall Shadow) are coming together for a one-night-only seven course dinner with drink pairings - and we think you should buy tickets now if you want to attend!
Heads Up / Mt. Pleasant

Tasty Flavours of Hope Market & Food Fair Goes Down in Mount Pleasant This Friday

Gather a few fellow food-loving pals to hit Mount Pleasant Neighbourhood House for the roll out of the 'From Kitchen to Market Newcomer Women Food Business Launch', June 16th.