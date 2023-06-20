Scout Book Club, Vol. 1

We like consuming words on the page almost as much as we like consuming food on the plate. Welcome to the Scout Book Club: a brief and regular rundown of what we’re reading, what’s staring at us from the bookshelf begging to be read next, and what we’ve already read and recommend.

CURRENTLY READING: The Dishwasher (Le Plongeur), by Stéphane Larue | Full of grit and grind. The original French language version is rife with Quebecois slang and terminology, lending to the credibility and entertainment value of the story; but even in its English translation, Larue’s detailed descriptions of hustling in a high-end restaurant kitchen are admirable – and on point. Though not an example of excellence in literature (in my opinion, any decent Editor should’ve acted like a proper Chef by stopping the frequent wank-off pseudo-literary passages at the pass and sparing the consumer), the author’s unfiltered and fast-paced storytelling makes The Dishwasher an entertaining read. It’s no wonder that La Plongeur already has a film adaptation (released in Quebec on February 24th, 2023 with the same name) since its graphic nature seems better suited to a more visceral, audible and visual application, and less to the literary form. (Film review to follow, perhaps?)

FIND IT: Available as a special order from local independent booksellers, including online from Massy Books.

RECOMMENDED READING: We, The Others: Allophones, Immigrants, and Belonging in Canada, by Toula Drimonis | I delved into this book shortly after it was released to much local fanfare earlier this year. In my somewhat ignorant (and perhaps slightly misled) state, I was expecting a memoir centred on the experience of growing up in Montreal as the daughter of Greek immigrant cook/restaurateur. Although nothing about that premise is entirely incorrect, Drimonis’ memoir has a much broader scope, which she unfolds in a very personal way. It’s impressive to me that such a slim and accessibly written volume could also be so packed with historical references and complex identity politics. I had to stop myself from dog-earing every other page to mark an astounding piece of recent Canadian history or quote to direct my supplementary research and/or reading. What this book lacks in BOH drama (no bother, The Dishwasher is glut with it) it contains in thoughtfulness and a unique Quebecois perspective; ambiguity; concise writing; and real life (inner and outer) conflict.

FIND IT: Available as a special order from local independent booksellers, including online from Massy Books.

NEXT UP: The Myth of Normal: Trauma, Illness and Healing in a Toxic Culture, by Dr Gabor Maté with Daniel Maté | Released last September (2022), this joint authorial effort between the Maté father-and-son team is especially timely owing to the recent release of the new documentary, DOSED: The Trip of a Lifetime, currently screening in some theatres – including Langley’s Bez Arts Hub tonight (June 20th; TICKETS), and the Rio Theatre in Vancouver on July 10th (with a post-screening Q&A with the filmmakers and people in the film; TICKETS). The book is a critique of self-aggrandizing Western healthcare systems and their generally myopic attitude towards treatment (ie: ‘patient’ versus ‘person’), and an exploration into the idea of ‘normalcy’ as it pertains to our health. Dr Maté is already a super well-respected voice on the topics of health, from addiction to mental wellness. The Myth of Normal offers his insights into “the great untangling of common myths about what makes us sick, connects the dots between the maladies of individuals and the declining soundness of society, and offers a compassionate guide for health and healing.” So what’s the DOSED connection? He’s one of several interviewees featured in this personal film about a women legally seeking out alternative methods to treating and curing cancer, including psilocybin mushrooms and cannabis oil. Dig it? You’re not the only one! Tickets for the May 10th special doc-screening-slash-book-signing with Dr Maté at the Rio sold out super quickly – just saying…

FIND IT: As of the time of publication, The Myth of Normal (hardcover edition) is in stock at Massy Books.

SUPPLEMENTARY READING

The perfect egg salad sandwich | You either love them or hate them. If you fall into the former category, the you probably have strong opinions about how they should be made – so does Dom Wilton at SWILL Magazine.

When We Celebrate ‘Local Food,’ What Gets Left Out? | Can we make it easier to set up shop and grow? Christopher Cheung focuses on this question in the the last in The Tyee‘s six-part series of informative ‘Fresh off the Shelf’ articles. Check out all of them here.

Finding the Mother Tree | Late last year (October, 2022), Emergence Magazine interviewed the prolific writer, scientist, and Professor of Forest Ecology at UBC, Suzanne Simard (also the person responsible for coining the “wood wide web” phrase), about her latest book, Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest. Deeply informative and insightful, hilarious and personal – as well as an inspiring call to action – you can read the full transcription and/or actively listen to the entire (65-minute-long) conversation here.

Four Food + Foraging Related Publications to Get Your Hands On This Spring | BC is bountiful with wild ingredients. Finding them requires a bit of guidance and skill; honouring and making the most of them is another thing altogether… Check out our recent rundown of recent and upcoming publications that we badly want in our home library, from as many incredible women who have, respectively, worked to cultivate, master and share their knowledge with lovers of food, nature, and books alike here.

Got a book that you think we’d dig? Let us know in the comments below or by emailing thalia [at] scoutmagazine [dot] ca.