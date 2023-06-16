Kiko Nakata x Noah’s Cafe Collaboration Dinner

Cliff Chi (Noah’s Cafe) and Kiko Nakata (Tall Shadow) come together for a one-night-only seven-course dinner with drink pairings on Wednesday, June 21st (and if you want to attend, you should buy tickets now!

We love a good collaboration dinner for the explosion of creativity when chefs step outside their culinary routines to merge their talents and cooking styles with others, resulting in a fun and imaginative event. Because fun and imagination are the baselines for Cliff Chi (Noah’s Cafe) and Kiko Nakata (Tall Shadow), we expect their upcoming Snack Party collaboration to be a guaranteed good time. Bonus: this pop-up, which falls on the summer solstice, takes place just a few blocks from English Bay, making it nicely situated for a post-dinner stroll to watch the sun go down and summer begin.

Have a look at the proposed menu:

Welcome snacks (First Course):

Uni pudding

Lamb chashu with house jam and foie gras ice cream

half-boiled egg croquette and Japanese sweet potato purée

Second Course:

Wasabi pickled turnip with red onion, charred Walla Walla onion, sesame ponzu, and watercress ash and micro red cabbage.

Paired With: Sparkling Red Lambrusco

Third Course:

Beef tartare with potato chips, Soy-cured quail egg yolk, Siberian sturgeon caviar with quail scotch egg and yuzu mustard aioli

Paired with “Rosemary Snap” cocktail

Fourth Course:

Hokkaido scallops with yuzu kosho soy, turnip leaves, Walla Walla onion purée, sea perch dashi foam and rosemary potato pavé.

Paired with: Tengumai Umajun Junmai Sake

Palate cleanser

cilantro sorbet with ponzu caviar

Fifth Course:

Charcoal brioche with miso duck breast, red wine jus, smoked honey sour cream

Sablefish katsu sando, nori milk bread

Braised beef tongue, Wakame furikake focaccia

Paired with Grownups Melon Soda cocktail

Six Course:

Miyagi Wagyu Rib Eye with butter au jus and Indian white prawn ravioli in truffle uni cream sauce

Paired with: Osaka Psycho Cocktail

Seventh Course:

Mont Blanc, Strawberry shortcake and Choux Creme

Paired with: Tawny Port

Snack Party will be a seven-course meal accompanied by five refreshing drinks. All of this is available for just $150 per person. Folks: this is a grab-you-seat-as-fast-as-you-can situation; tickets will sell out – get yours here.