Unleash Your Inner Seafood Chef: Announcing the Ocean Wise Masterclass at BC Seafood Festival

The Goods from Ocean Wise

Vancouver, BC | Calling all seafood lovers! The BC Seafood Festival is right around the corner and this year, Ocean Wise is hosting a masterclass with Vancouver-based chef, Will Lew, all about cooking with sustainable seafood!

Explore three pillars of ocean conservation work – overfishing, climate change, and pollution – through inspired ingredients. And walk away with top-notch tips, tricks, and newfound confidence for cooking sustainable seafood (even some of the weirder aquatic species!) right in your own kitchen.

The three seafoods we’ll focus on during the masterclass are:

Spot Prawns: This popular BC shellfish is harvested at a sustainable rate, with the fishery only being open for a few short weeks of the year to align with the Spot Prawn life cycle. Kelp: Seaweed plays an important role in the mitigation of climate change. Like trees on land, kelp stores carbon absorbed from the oceans, which in turn absorbs it from the atmosphere. Kelp is so sustainable that any species farmed anywhere in the world is an Ocean Wise Recommended option! Bivalves: As a restorative species, farmed bivalves clean their surrounding water – filtering out dirt, algae, and nitrogen – which improves water clarity and ensures sunlight can penetrate the water column. Some examples of recommended bivalves include mussels, clams, oysters, and scallops.

With an abundance of expertise and creativity, Chef Lew loves to tell a story with every dish he creates – with themes of conservation and sustainability naturally woven throughout his narratives. During the masterclass, Chef Lew will be demoing one of his creations, and you’ll have the opportunity to taste what he cooks – but that’s not all! Masterclass participants aren’t just there to watch, you’ll be creating your own culinary narrative too!

First you indulge your tastebuds with one of Chef Lew’s delicious dishes, then unleash your inner culinary artist as you experiment with the same ingredients to paint your own portrait of sustainable seafood. You’ll let your creativity soar while learning about the importance of sustainable seafood at the same time.

We hope you’ll join us for our deep dive into sustainable seafood and how your food choices can have a positive impact on the environment around you. Together, we can combat overfishing, tackle climate change, and reduce plastic pollution. Let’s cook up a storm while safeguarding our oceans for future generations!

Event Details

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Time: 12 PM – 1 PM

Location: Mount Washington Alpine Resort, 1 Strathcona Pkwy, Courtenay

Tickets for this masterclass are $70, but when you buy two or more passes to the Ocean Wise Deep Dive Master class, enjoy BOGO (50% off). To redeem the sale code:

1. Use this link to view tickets on the Showpass ticket page.

2. Select the “Special Deal” ticket and go to “Checkout”.

3. In the Checkout window, enter this discount code to get 50% off: OCEANWISEFAMILY

4. Once the transaction is completed, you’ll receive a confirmation receipt and the tickets from Showpass via the email provided.

Where to find Sustainable Seafood?

Check out the Ocean Wise Seafood partner map for an Ocean Wise partner near you!

What is Sustainable Seafood?

Ocean Wise Seafood® recommends both farmed and wild seafood options that follow these criteria: 1. Harvesting that ensures healthy and resilient stocks and populations.

2. Effective and adaptive management.

3. Limited negative impacts on habitats and other species.

About the Ocean Wise Seafood Program | The Ocean Wise Seafood Program, founded in 2005, was created to make it easy for everyone to choose sustainable seafood. With over 750 partners in more than 3,000 locations across Canada, we can all do our part to protect the long-term health of our oceans, lakes and rivers. Thanks to our national team of scientists as well as a global network of experts, our recommendations are based on the most up-to-date science.