Heads Up / Mt. Pleasant

Tasty Flavours of Hope Market & Food Fair Goes Down in Mount Pleasant This Friday

Portrait

Image via Flavours of Hope

Looking for Friday night plans? Gather a few fellow food-loving pals to hit Mount Pleasant Neighbourhood House for the roll out of Flavours of Hope’s 2023 ‘From Kitchen to Market Newcomer Women Food Business Launch’.

Flavours of Hope is a local organization providing a framework aimed at helping newcomer immigrant and refugee women to “flourish and experience belonging through cooking, community-building, storytelling, and entrepreneurship”. For women who are finding their feet in a new country and culture, the social connections and contribution to establishing economic sustainability, what they offer is invaluable – but it’s also a very cool thing for Vancouverites who are interested in exploring different cuisines and cultures in their own neighbourhood.

This Friday’s event (June 16th, from 5:30-8pm) is part market, part food fair. It includes music, drinks, storytelling and loads of tasty food featuring the traditional flavour profiles of Mexico, Egypt, Syria, India, Colombia, and Iran. From Flavours of Hope:

MEET OUR 2023 NEWCOMER WOMEN FOOD ENTREPRENEURS

★ Colombian Antojitos

★ Egyptian Bites

★ Elaichi Patisserie

★ Damaskino Pastry

★ Sabor a Yucatán

CELEBRATE ALUMNI FOOD BUSINESSES

★ Mis Cazuelas Mexican Food

★ Tinkerbake

★ Super Dishes Egyptian Halal Cuisine

★ Rose Royal Persian Bakery

★ Super Awesome Eats

Tickets for ‘From Kitchen to Market’ are available by-donation here. By purchasing one for yourself in advance you’ll not only be guaranteeing an unforgettable culinary adventure, but you’ll also be contributing to the Dream Cuisines food business program. It’s a win-win situation. See you there this Friday!

Mount Pleasant Neighbourhood House
800 E Broadway, Vancouver, BC V5T 1Y1 | WEBSITE
Tasty Flavours of Hope Market & Food Fair Goes Down in Mount Pleasant This Friday
Make Space on Your Calendar

There are 0 comments

Mt. Pleasant

Round Two of the ‘Fruit Forward’ Queer Wine Social Goes to the Birdhouse, June 11th

Please! Beverage Co.’s New Tasting Room Opens Doors in Mt Pleasant

Hit Up Modus ‘After Dark’ This Weekend

Chef Alvaro Montes De Oca is Cooking Up a ‘Chilitos’ Mexican Brunch for One Day Only, May 13

New BC Wine Releases Hitting Your Favourite Mt Pleasant Joints for ‘Spring Splash’

Don’t Miss the 33 Acres X Savio Volpe ‘B33r’ Collab Launch on April 28th!

Scout List

Scout List, Vol. 601

From our calendar to yours comes this carefully considered agenda of cool things we are doing, wishing we could do, or conspiring to do in Vancouver, right now.

15 Places

The Scout List

Sign up to receive the best of Scout delivered to your inbox every Thursday.

Local Events

Get Schooled on ‘Beer 101’ with The Bad Academy & Persephone Brewing Company

Escape to Vancouver Island for the 15th Annual BC Seafood Festival, June 23-25th

Celebrate Filipino Heritage Month with an ‘Enchanted Evening’ in the Chinese Classical Garden, June 16th

Heads Up

See more from Heads Up
Heads Up / Sunshine Coast

Get Schooled on ‘Beer 101’ with The Bad Academy & Persephone Brewing Company

For their June 24th workshop, The Bad Academy is connecting with Persephone's sole female brewer, Ayla Diebelonly, to give participants a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the brewery operation, talk about the background of brewing styles, and more.
Heads Up

Seven New & Recently Opened Places to See, Make, and Learn About Art, Mapped

From a gallery in a spare bedroom to a public artwork along one of Vancouver’s luxury retail streets - there are plenty of new and vastly varying places to see art around town right now.

6 Places
Heads Up

Escape to Vancouver Island for the 15th Annual BC Seafood Festival, June 23-25th

With over 20 events spread over three days, ranging from dinner-and-drinks to chef demonstrations and workshops, the fest is a roll-up-your-sleeves-and-get-involved sort of deal (the best kind) that will leave you feeling full and happy...and probably even a little smarter.
Heads Up / Chinatown

Celebrate Filipino Heritage Month with an ‘Enchanted Evening’ in the Chinese Classical Garden, June 16th

The second of Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden's summer concert series is perfectly timed and in tune with the middle of Filipino Heritage Month.