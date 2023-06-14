Tasty Flavours of Hope Market & Food Fair Goes Down in Mount Pleasant This Friday

Looking for Friday night plans? Gather a few fellow food-loving pals to hit Mount Pleasant Neighbourhood House for the roll out of Flavours of Hope’s 2023 ‘From Kitchen to Market Newcomer Women Food Business Launch’.

Flavours of Hope is a local organization providing a framework aimed at helping newcomer immigrant and refugee women to “flourish and experience belonging through cooking, community-building, storytelling, and entrepreneurship”. For women who are finding their feet in a new country and culture, the social connections and contribution to establishing economic sustainability, what they offer is invaluable – but it’s also a very cool thing for Vancouverites who are interested in exploring different cuisines and cultures in their own neighbourhood.

This Friday’s event (June 16th, from 5:30-8pm) is part market, part food fair. It includes music, drinks, storytelling and loads of tasty food featuring the traditional flavour profiles of Mexico, Egypt, Syria, India, Colombia, and Iran. From Flavours of Hope:

MEET OUR 2023 NEWCOMER WOMEN FOOD ENTREPRENEURS

★ Colombian Antojitos

★ Egyptian Bites

★ Elaichi Patisserie

★ Damaskino Pastry

★ Sabor a Yucatán

CELEBRATE ALUMNI FOOD BUSINESSES

★ Mis Cazuelas Mexican Food

★ Tinkerbake

★ Super Dishes Egyptian Halal Cuisine

★ Rose Royal Persian Bakery

★ Super Awesome Eats

Tickets for ‘From Kitchen to Market’ are available by-donation here. By purchasing one for yourself in advance you’ll not only be guaranteeing an unforgettable culinary adventure, but you’ll also be contributing to the Dream Cuisines food business program. It’s a win-win situation. See you there this Friday!