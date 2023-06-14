Heads Up / Sunshine Coast

Get Schooled on ‘Beer 101’ with The Bad Academy & Persephone Brewing Company

Portrait

Ever wonder what goes into those refreshing cans of beer to make them way too easy to slosh back at the beach on a hot summer day? Get schooled on just that by heading to the Sunshine Coast for The Bad Academy and Persephone Brewing Company’s ‘Beer 101’ workshop on Saturday, June 24th.

The Bad Academy is a BC-based organization producing workshops and events for and by women and non-binary people. The courses offered so far range from how to change a tire or sharpen a knife, to how to roll the perfect joint or read tarot cards. All are based on the belief that being ‘bad’ at something is actually a ‘good’ thing, since it presents the opportunity to support one another and learn a new skill – because “it’s bad-ass to want to learn and teach because knowledge is power, and power is freedom”…That’s a pretty rad business model, if you ask us!

For their June 24th workshop, The Bad Academy is connecting with Persephone’s sole female brewer, Ayla Diebelonly, to give participants a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the brewery operation, talk about the background of brewing styles, and more. From The Bad Academy:

“We often drink loads of beer this time of year, but have you ever learned about the process or even the history behind this delicious beverage? What goes into making a pint of beer? What’s the deal with non-alcoholic beer? How do different flavours come about? What’s it like being a woman in brewing? During this session, we’ll go through the history of brewing, a deep look into the brewing process, a sensory analysis (malt and hops), touring the farm and facilities, and end with a guided beer tasting where you can hang out as long as you like and enjoy the wonders of the Persephone compound!”

Admission includes the entire two-hour-long workshop, tour, and tasting; a Bad x Persephone ‘goodie bag’; a cute (unofficial) Sunshine Coast digital guide made by a local, including enough fun and delicious activities to fill the entire weekend with; as well as transportation from “Vancouver” to Persephone Brewing Co (for a limited number of people only).

Ready to put on your ‘student’ cap? Sign up here and then start planning STAT.

Persephone Brewing Company
Region: Sunshine Coast
1053 Stewart Rd., Gibsons | 778-462-3007 | WEBSITE
Three of Vancouver’s Best Chefs Plan Dinner Services at Shady Hazel Farm This Summer

This summer's dinners will see three Vancouver Chefs taking inspiration and ingredients from the farm, where proprietors Ian and Sara grow a variety of vegetables, while also ethically raising heritage breed lamb and Kune Kune pigs.
