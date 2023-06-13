Merridale Cidery & Distillery Releases Oldest Craft Whisky in BC in Honour of Father’s Day

The Goods from Merridale Cidery & Distillery

Cobble Hill, BC | This Father’s Day, Merridale Cidery and Distillery is releasing what is believed to be the oldest craft Whisky in British Columbia.

Back in 2007, Merridale owners Janet Docherty and Rick Pipes began the process of distilling a single malt, single barrel whisky. Using organic British Columbia malt, only one barrel of this distinct whisky was created.

From 2007-2012, it rested in a French Oak barrel from Okanagan Barrel Works for five years before being transferred to a barrel that was previously home to Merridale’s own Cowichan Cider Brandy to add a softer finish and a distinctive Merridale flavour.

Whisky Jack’s is named in honour of two beloved men in the lives of Rick and Janet and its Father’s Day release is no coincidence. Janet’s father, Jack Docherty, loved a good glass of whisky with his friends before he passed away in 1983. And Rick’s dad, Jack Pipes, would sit down each night with his favourite malt spirit before he died in 2012.

This whisky is an homage to the love and impact that both men had and is a fitting way to celebrate their legacy while saying thanks for all that they offered the world.

“This is a very sentimental spirit release for us here at Merridale,” said Janet Docherty. “We’ve been holding off on releasing this whisky for years because it is so special to us. It holds the memory of our dads and we created it in their honour. We’re proud to share this small-batch whisky with our customers and we hope that they enjoy it as much as we do.”

Whisky Jack’s is a limited edition spirit with only 50 bottles available. It is a complex aromatic, rich whisky with a softer finish. It is a toast to the Jack’s in all of our lives.

To learn more about Whisky Jack’s visit merridale.ca/whisky-jacks.