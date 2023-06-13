Community News / Burnaby

Father’s Day Treats from Mon Paris Pâtisserie are All Dressed Up and Ready to Go

Vancouver, BC, | Burnaby’s Mon Paris Pâtisserie is bringing back its popular dapper and decadent Father’s Day Opera Cake, and Chocolate Cigars for Father’s Day!

Best Dad Ever Opera Cake, $45
This 6″ square cake is elegantly decorated in a dapper tuxedo design and addressed to “The Best Dad Ever.” It features layers of coffee-drenched biscuit and coffee crémeaux, topped with dark chocolate mousse.

Chocolate Cigars (5 in a pack), $28
These chocolate cigars are convincing replicas of real cigars and are filled with rum-flavored dark chocolate ganache. They come in a pack of five and make for a delicious and unique treat.

Father’s Day Gift Set, $62
The gift set includes the Best Dad Ever Opera Cake and a pack of Chocolate Cigars. It’s a perfect combination of decadent flavors for a memorable Father’s Day celebration.

Mon Paris Pâtisserie Father’s Day cakes and chocolates can be pre-ordered online at monparis.ca/fathers-day or purchased directly from the shop located at 4396 Beresford Street in Burnaby. These treats will be available for purchase until Sunday, June 18.

Mon Paris Pâtisserie
Neighbourhood: Burnaby
4396 Beresford St. | 604-564-5665 | WEBSITE
