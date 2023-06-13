Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Copperpenny Distilling Co. Announce New Slate of Oysters-and-Cocktails Events

The Goods from Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market

Vancouver, BC | Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market and Copperpenny Distilling Co. are joining forces again to showcase a new Oyster Shell collaboration ‘No. 006 Gin’during a second-annual series of Oysters and Cocktails Pop-Ups at the North Vancouver distillery (103-288 Esplanade East) on summer Sunday afternoons starting June 18.

The popular series returns for four dates on June 18, July 23, August 20 and September 17 after an initial sold-out run last year that brought oyster aficionados and cocktail acolytes together for pairing events in the distillery’s luxurious lounge centrally located in the Lower Lonsdale Shipyards District of North Vancouver.



During the pop-ups, Fanny Bay shuckers will be on hand to serve up premium oyster varieties and seasonally inspired ‘Shuckers’ Choice’ selections for $21 a half dozen or $36 a dozen per person, while the Copperpenny bar team offers a curated menu of gin-based libations created especially for each occasion starting at $17 per hand-crafted cocktail.

Taking centre stage at this year’s series is Copperpenny’s new, first-of-its-kind-in-Canada ‘No. 006 Oyster Shell Gin’, handcrafted using shells harvested from the rocky shores of the restaurant and shellfish market’s eponymous oyster farm in Fanny Bay on Vancouver Island.

The savoury, contemporary style gin balances foraged botanicals from the arid desert climes of BC’s interior with the minerality and nutrient-rich excess of the BC coastline and conjures up flavours of lemon and Okanagan desert sage with a hint of umami and a briny finish – delicious in martinis and perfect for seafood pairings.

RESERVATIONS

A select number of reservations for the Fanny Bay X Copperpenny Distilling Sunday Oyster and Cocktail Pop Ups at Copperpenny on June 18, July 23, Aug. 20 and Sept. 17 are available by emailing [email protected].

