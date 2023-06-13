Back to: Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Copperpenny Distilling Co. Announce New Slate of Oysters-and-Cocktails Events
List Map

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Copperpenny Distilling Co. Announce New Slate of Oysters-and-Cocktails Events

Article
Community News / North Vancouver

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Copperpenny Distilling Co. Announce New Slate of Oysters-and-Cocktails Events

Portrait

The Goods from Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market

Vancouver, BC | Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market and Copperpenny Distilling Co. are joining forces again to showcase a new Oyster Shell collaboration ‘No. 006 Gin’during a second-annual series of Oysters and Cocktails Pop-Ups at the North Vancouver distillery (103-288 Esplanade East) on summer Sunday afternoons starting June 18.

The popular series returns for four dates on June 18, July 23, August 20 and September 17 after an initial sold-out run last year that brought oyster aficionados and cocktail acolytes together for pairing events in the distillery’s luxurious lounge centrally located in the Lower Lonsdale Shipyards District of North Vancouver.

During the pop-ups, Fanny Bay shuckers will be on hand to serve up premium oyster varieties and seasonally inspired ‘Shuckers’ Choice’ selections for $21 a half dozen or $36 a dozen per person, while the Copperpenny bar team offers a curated menu of gin-based libations created especially for each occasion starting at $17 per hand-crafted cocktail.

Taking centre stage at this year’s series is Copperpenny’s new, first-of-its-kind-in-Canada ‘No. 006 Oyster Shell Gin’, handcrafted using shells harvested from the rocky shores of the restaurant and shellfish market’s eponymous oyster farm in Fanny Bay on Vancouver Island.

The savoury, contemporary style gin balances foraged botanicals from the arid desert climes of BC’s interior with the minerality and nutrient-rich excess of the BC coastline and conjures up flavours of lemon and Okanagan desert sage with a hint of umami and a briny finish – delicious in martinis and perfect for seafood pairings.

RESERVATIONS
A select number of reservations for the Fanny Bay X Copperpenny Distilling Sunday Oyster and Cocktail Pop Ups at Copperpenny on June 18, July 23, Aug. 20 and Sept. 17 are available by emailing [email protected].

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar
Downtown
762 Cambie St.
MAP
Copperpenny Distilling Co.
North Vancouver
103-288 Esplanade East
MAP

There are 0 comments

North Vancouver

Pick Up Your Tickets to BC Cider Festival Now

House of Funk is Throwing Their Four-Year-Anniversary Bash This Weekend!

Shaketown Brewing is Throwing a ‘Beer Poking’ Party, March 4th

‘Deanna Dikeman: Leaving and Waving’ Photography Exhibit Opening at The Polygon, Jan. 19th

Combine Art Fair Returns to Griffin Art Projects for Its Second Year, Dec. 8-11

We Can’t Wait to Count the Days with a Sons of Vancouver ‘2022 Whisky Advent Calendar’

Popular

Granville Island Launches Open Alcohol Consumption Pilot, Starting June 9th

Please! Beverage Co.’s New Tasting Room is (Almost) Ready to Open Doors in Mt Pleasant

Round Two of the ‘Fruit Forward’ Queer Wine Social Goes to the Birdhouse, June 11th

Vancouver’s Restaurant Graveyard

From ‘Jazzy Boombap’ to Adolescent Rebellion: Shotaro Jotatsu Names His Definitive Records

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Burnaby

Father’s Day Treats from Mon Paris Pâtisserie are All Dressed Up and Ready to Go
Community News / Railtown Japantown

East Van Roasters Teams Up with Odd Society Spirits for Special Father’s Day Whisky Chocolate Collection
Community News

Merridale Cidery & Distillery Releases Oldest Craft Whisky in BC in Honour of Father’s Day
Community News / Kitsilano

Basta Barbecue is Popping Up at Farmer’s Apprentice for a Special Father’s Day BBQ, June 18th