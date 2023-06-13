Heads Up

Escape to Vancouver Island for the 15th Annual BC Seafood Festival, June 23-25th

With over 20 events spread over three days (June 23-25), ranging from dinner-and-drinks to chef demonstrations and workshops, the 15th Annual BC Seafood Festival is a roll-up-your-sleeves-and-get-involved sort of festival (the best kind) that will leave you feeling full and happy…and probably even a little bit smarter.

The festival is also a tribute to the Comox Valley – a region renowned for producing over 50 percent of British Columbia’s shellfish and the most oysters Canada-wide. So by attending you’ll be supporting the farmers, fishers, and seafood producers who contribute to this industry – gotta support those farmers!

For its 15th iteration, the BC Seafood Festival will be taking place at Vancouver Island’s Mount Washington Alpine Resort. This year’s fest includes 13 Master Classes hitting on a slew of subjects/themes and levels of experience – from how to shuck an oyster or prepare a prawn, to what the heck to do with geoduck, and how to pair your seafood with wine. Plus: an educational deep dive with Ocean Wise, a focus on halibut, and some schooling on seaweed gathering. Don’t worry, though, it’s not all skill sharpening and education. There’s also a Kitchen Party led by Chef JC Felicella and the Junior Culinary Team Canada (they know a thing or two about world-class cooking), as well as a clam-a-thon! Scope out the full schedule here.

Attending Chefs include:

Ned Bell (Chef Ambassador of the BC Seafood Festival)
Vish Mayekar (Pepino’s / Caffe La Tana)
World Oyster shucking champion Shucker Paddy (ShuckerPaddy Oyster Co.)
Aaron Rail (Nikkei Ramen-Ya)
Tommy Shorthouse (Fanny Bay Oyster Bar)
Welbert Choi
Bobby Milheron (Tableau Bar)
Garett Kemp (Pier 7)
Dominic Fortin (Top Table)
Deseree Lo (Private Chef)
Richard Benson (Ocean 7)
Chris Whittaker (Timber Shuswap)
Will Lew (Club Versante)
Julian Bond (Organic Ocean)
Amanda Swinimer (Dakini Tidal Wilds)
The North Island Culinary Association
JC Felicella and the Junior Culinary Team Canada

For more information and to secure your spot, visit bcseafoodfestival.com.

Celebrate Filipino Heritage Month with an ‘Enchanted Evening’ in the Chinese Classical Garden, June 16th

Get into Summer Mode at the Alley-Oop Street Party on June 17th

L’Abattoir Kicks Off Their 13th Anniversary Celebrations This Sunday with Alumni, Shaun Layton

