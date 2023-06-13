Heads Up / Chinatown

Celebrate Filipino Heritage Month with an ‘Enchanted Evening’ in the Chinese Classical Garden, June 16th

Portrait

The second of Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden’s ‘Enchanted Evenings‘ events is happening on Friday, June 16th – perfectly timed and in tune with the middle of Filipino Heritage Month.

The Chinatown outdoors summer concert series continues this week with inspired musical performances by Filipino artists Bella Roces and Joey Albert, a pop-up market inside the Gift Shop featuring a line-up of Filipino food and art/craft vendors selling everything from chocolate and cakes to candles and wearable floral arrangements, plus special drinks – all backdropped to the Garden’s serene, swaying bamboo and lily-pad-strewn ponds.

Tickets are $38.61 each, and will get you full access to the Classical Chinese Gardens for the duration of the evening (5-11pm), as well as a cocktail (alcoholic or non-alcoholic). Get ready to celebrate by grabbing yours here.

Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden
578 Carrall St, Vancouver | WEBSITE
