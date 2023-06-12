Heads Up / East Vancouver

Get into Summer Mode at the Alley-Oop Street Party on June 17th

Portrait

We’re closing in on the first official day of summer – time to think optimistic, sunny thoughts and fill up our calendars with fun outdoors activities. On our agenda this month: hitting the colourful pink-and-yellow Alley-Oop Laneway at 688 West Hastings Street (between Seymour and Granville) on the evening of Saturday, June 17th (6-11pm), when it will be in full tilt street party mode.

We’re talking good food and treats you can eat with your hands (courtesy of La Taqueria and The Praguery) along with a proper bar set-up including beer, wine and custom cocktails, plus plenty of entertainment like games and all-evening-long (6:30pm until the end) live music and DJ performances. Sounds like pretty standard summer street party stuff, right? So, what sets this party apart from other such shindigs? Answer: the Binners’ Project – a positive, pro-environment and pro-people organization consisting of “a group of waste-pickers aided by support staff dedicated to improving their economic opportunities, and reducing the stigma they face as informal recyclable collectors” – and the admirable intentions behind it. From the organizers:

We envision a world where binners are included, and we know that building community and awareness of the work of Binners’ Project is key to making that vision come true. This event serves multiple purposes, as a fundraiser, a community building event, a way to grow awareness of Binners’ Project’s work, and of course – a party!

Into it? Hook yourself up with all of the fun times described above (yup, that includes food and a couple of drinks) for the single ticket price of $54.58 here.

Alley-Oop Laneway
Neighbourhood: Gastown
688 West Hastings St. | WEBSITE
Get into Summer Mode at the Alley-Oop Street Party on June 17th

There are 0 comments

East Vancouver

Vancouver’s History of Independent Grocery Stores, Vol.5

Izakaya-Style Snack and Jazz at Dosanko Every Tuesday Starting May 30th

A Look Inside New ‘Tall Shadow Bakery’, Opening Doors on Hastings Street This Week

Four Hospitality Professionals + Artists Coming Together for a Special Art Show, June 1st

Take a Look Inside “Street Hawker”, Opening Softly for Your Long Weekend Dining Pleasure

Vancouver’s History of Independent Grocery Stores Vol. 4

Scout List

Scout List, Vol. 601

From our calendar to yours comes this carefully considered agenda of cool things we are doing, wishing we could do, or conspiring to do in Vancouver, right now.

15 Places

The Scout List

Sign up to receive the best of Scout delivered to your inbox every Thursday.

Local Events

L’Abattoir Kicks Off Their 13th Anniversary Celebrations This Sunday with Alumni, Shaun Layton

W Projects Gallery Moves into the Del Mar Building and Opens Doors This Weekend

Kitsilano’s ‘Folke’ Restaurant is Celebrating Their One-Year Anniversary in Triplicate

Heads Up

See more from Heads Up
Heads Up / Mt. Pleasant

Round Two of the ‘Fruit Forward’ Queer Wine Social Goes to the Birdhouse, June 11th

This Sunday they're taking the party to Mount Pleasant, for a night of patio vibes, natural wine, good tunes, games and more, outdoors on the parking lot patio of 44 West 4th Avenue (Eastside Studio's newest inclusive queer event space).
Heads Up

Best Places to Score a Kayak Rental In and Around Vancouver, 2023

When temperatures climb, keeping cool is key. With that in mind, we’ve mapped out a list of spots currently offering hourly and extended rentals (along with their summer hours and pricing).

6 Places
Heads Up / Gastown

L’Abattoir Kicks Off Their 13th Anniversary Celebrations This Sunday with Alumni, Shaun Layton

For his one-evening-only 'Homecoming' stint, Layton will be revisiting his L'Abattoir days by posting up behind the bar, mixing up classic cocktails as well as some of his current creations.
Heads Up

Fourteen BC Ciders to Sip on This Spring and Summer, Mapped

Once again, we've entrusted the BC community of cider-makers and -lovers to give us their recommendations on what to sip on over the months ahead.

14 Places