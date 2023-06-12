Get into Summer Mode at the Alley-Oop Street Party on June 17th

We’re closing in on the first official day of summer – time to think optimistic, sunny thoughts and fill up our calendars with fun outdoors activities. On our agenda this month: hitting the colourful pink-and-yellow Alley-Oop Laneway at 688 West Hastings Street (between Seymour and Granville) on the evening of Saturday, June 17th (6-11pm), when it will be in full tilt street party mode.

We’re talking good food and treats you can eat with your hands (courtesy of La Taqueria and The Praguery) along with a proper bar set-up including beer, wine and custom cocktails, plus plenty of entertainment like games and all-evening-long (6:30pm until the end) live music and DJ performances. Sounds like pretty standard summer street party stuff, right? So, what sets this party apart from other such shindigs? Answer: the Binners’ Project – a positive, pro-environment and pro-people organization consisting of “a group of waste-pickers aided by support staff dedicated to improving their economic opportunities, and reducing the stigma they face as informal recyclable collectors” – and the admirable intentions behind it. From the organizers:

We envision a world where binners are included, and we know that building community and awareness of the work of Binners’ Project is key to making that vision come true. This event serves multiple purposes, as a fundraiser, a community building event, a way to grow awareness of Binners’ Project’s work, and of course – a party!

Into it? Hook yourself up with all of the fun times described above (yup, that includes food and a couple of drinks) for the single ticket price of $54.58 here.