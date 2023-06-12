Basta Barbecue is Popping Up at Farmer’s Apprentice for a Special Father’s Day BBQ, June 18th

The Goods from Farmer’s Apprentice

Vancouver, BC | This Sunday, June 18th, the Farmer’s Apprentice will be getting extra smokey for a special Father’s Day BBQ with Basta Barbecue. Using cooking techniques inspired by central Texas-style barbecue as his foundation, Executive Chef Alden Ong will cook up a satisfying midday feast featuring longganisa hotdogs, beef cheeks, bbq pork belly adobo, pork ribs and smoked picanha – plus local vegetables and beer from Powell Brewery – using creative twists and local ingredients. (Stay tuned to @bastabarbecue and @thefarmersapprentice for details of the full menu TBA.)

The grilling goes down at the Farmer’s Apprentice from 11:30am to 3pm, or until sold out. Reservations are now available via the Farmer’s Apprentice OpenTable website here.

Basta Barbecue & Wine lunch service regular hours are every Friday and Saturday, from noon until 3pm.