VV Tapas Lounge Adds New Happy Hour & Wine Features

The Goods from VV Tapas Lounge

Vancouver, BC | The team at VV Tapas Lounge is springing into the summer season by adding new extended Happy Hour and Wine features to the daily menu at the Strathcona wine and tapas bar (957 E Hastings St.) starting this June.

Starting Monday, June 12th VV will offer dinner service Mondays through Thursdays from 3 to 10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 3 to 11 p.m. as well as a daily double-barrelled Happy Hour service from 3 to 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. to close that includes a free snack with every $7 glass of Saint Desirat Syrah (FR) or Avaleda Loureiro (PT) wine or $5 sleeve of Parkside Dusk Pale or Parallel 49 Craft Lager ordered.

Among the new items to hit the Happy Hour menu are a Fondue for Two feature and a Guess the Grape blind wine tasting option on half-price bottles of wine from the VV cellar that offers guests who correctly guess the grape or the region on bottles selected by sommelier Chase MacLeod a $10 gift card good for their next visit to VV.

VV also offers an ideal venue for private parties, receptions, corporate events, and celebrations of all types to be hosted in a customizable space that features two outdoor patios and a courtyard that can be tented, bespoke décor, free parking and valet service and live music upon request for seated gatherings of up to 45 people or standup cocktail parties of up to 70.

VV’s menu of artfully prepared snacks, charcuterie boards and share plates can be customized to fit any budget, with a range of vegan and gluten-free options as well as guided wine and beverage menus and signature handcrafted cocktails specifically tailored to complement any event or theme.

MacLeod, who brings his inviting, unpretentious approach and extensive knowledge of New and Old-World styles and terroir to the fore at VV, also organizes and hosts Private Wine Tasting Parties for six to 12 people that features a one-hour, in-depth dive into a half-dozen wines paired with snacks from Head Chef Zach Poole.

Poole, who honed his culinary chops in Michelin-starred restaurants like Toronto’s Canoe and Au Fil du Temps in Provence, France before setting down roots in Vancouver and working in kitchens like The Diamond, Refuel and Portland Craft, took the helm at VV in 2020. At VV, he fully embraces his love of local by showcasing thoughtfully sourced ingredients from BC farms, fields and fisheries in dishes that are as pleasing to the eye as the palate.