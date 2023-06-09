Round Two of the ‘Fruit Forward’ Queer Wine Social Goes to the Birdhouse, June 11th

Hey, Vancouver: for patio vibes, natural wine, good tunes, games and more, join Fruit Forward for their second ever social this Sunday, June 11th at the Birdhouse.

In case you missed it, Fruit Forward sold out their inaugural event at the Juice Bar last month. Clearly, it scratched the itch for inclusive queer events focused on wine and community building! This weekend, they’re taking the party to Mount Pleasant, outdoors on the parking lot patio of 44 West 4th Avenue (Eastside Studio’s newest home since losing the Warehouse after five years of being a safe space and hub for the alternative queer scene in Vancouver). Ever since the Birdhouse opened doors last month it’s been booked up with stacked lineups of fun LGBTQ+ events, and busy carrying on the Warehouse legacy. Fruit Forward’s social is a perfect fit.

Running from 5-11pm, this edition features a natural wine list thoughtfully curated by organizers Tadia Rae and Shanique Kelly – think BC producers like Scout Vineyard, A Sunday in August, and Ursa Major (non-alcoholic options also available) – plus food trucks, games, and banging tunes from local queer DJs, Paisley Eva, ShyPervert, KOTA and Softie Shan (aka Shanique herself). Less than 20 bucks gets you in the door. If their first event was any indication, tickets will get snatched up in advance. We recommend getting yours here pronto!