Granville Island Launches Open Alcohol Consumption Pilot, Starting June 9th

The Goods from Granville Island

Vancouver, BC | A burger and a beer, a lobster roll and a Pinot Gris, even a charcuterie board with a gin and tonic – the choice is yours, and now you can enjoy it while taking in the spectacular views and entertainment in the Public Market Courtyard on Granville Island!

Granville Island is the latest location in Metro Vancouver to offer visitors an opportunity to enjoy alcoholic beverages in a designated public area, which includes both the Public Market and the adjoining Courtyard. For those rainy days (and months later in the year), visitors can choose to sit inside.

“Following the success of open alcohol consumption initiatives across the BC region, and after consulting with all the restaurants, breweries, and distilleries, as well as merchants from across the Island, we decided the time was right to test the concept on Granville Island. As a culinary centre in Vancouver, Granville Island has an outstanding range of food and beverage offerings that make this initiative an ideal fit for our visitors,” said Tom Lancaster, General Manager, Granville Island.

With a wide selection of merchants right on the “Island”, guests can pick up a single ready to drink cocktail; craft beer from the Granville Island Brewery, or award winning wines and spirits from both Liberty Wines and The Liberty Distillery, there’s even sake from the Artisan Sake Maker to pair with the huge selection of food and dining options. Any of the seven restaurants on Granville Island can offer alcoholic beverages as part of any takeout meal, or guests are welcome to bring their own drink of choice.

The launch date is Friday, June 9, 2023, and hours of consumption are May to October, 11am – 8pm, and November to December: 11am – 7pm. Granville Island will evaluate the program at the end of the year and decide whether to continue it, as well as considering other areas to expand the program. Visitors will be encouraged to read further details of the pilot via a QR code that will be displayed in the Public Market, or by checking out granvilleisland.com. Those wishing to provide feedback on the initiative can also do so at the site.

Not coincidentally, Granville Island is also happy to announce that new universally accessible, gender-neutral washrooms are now open right around the corner from the Public Market Courtyard in the Revue Stage building. The new facility adds eleven individual universal stalls along with two larger stalls to serve visitors with mobility challenges and will be open both for additional Public Market washrooms, during open consumption hours, and during evening festivals.