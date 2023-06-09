Ancora False Creek Celebrates National Rosé Day, Launches Rosé Mondays

Community News / False Creek

Vancouver, BC | Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio, nestled in the heart of False Creek, is excited to announce its celebration of National Rosé Day on June 10th. This festive occasion will serve as a prelude to the highly anticipated launch of their new dining experience, Rosé Mondays, starting on Monday, June 12th. To mark the occasion, Ancora will be offering the exquisite rosé-inspired menu that will be available all day on June 10th, allowing patrons to indulge in an unforgettable wine experience.

National Rosé Day is a worldwide celebration that recognizes the exceptional qualities of this versatile and refreshing wine. At Ancora False Creek, the team is passionate about offering an exceptional wine experience that features selections from Italy, France, Spain, Canada, and USA. As a tribute to National Rosé Day and the upcoming Rosé Mondays, Ancora has curated a special menu that highlights the elegance and vibrancy of rosé wines.

Rosé Mondays will become a weekly journey at Ancora, offering patrons the chance to immerse themselves in a delightful dining experience every Monday evening. Guests can revel in the curated rosé wines while savoring the distinctive flavors of the Ancora’s food offerings or simply just from the rosé menu itself. Reservations are highly recommended to secure a memorable experience.

Ancora Waterfront Dining & Patio
Neighbourhood: False Creek
1600 Howe Street, Vancouver, BC | 604-681-1164 | WEBSITE
