L’Abattoir Announces a Series of Summer and Fall Events to Celebrate 13th Anniversary

The Goods from L’Abattoir

Vancouver, BC | L’Abattoir Restaurant is thrilled to introduce a series of exciting events and programs throughout the summer and fall seasons to mark their 13th anniversary. In their continued evolution of the restaurant, the team at L’Abattoir is eager to celebrate their dedicated team, collaborators, and loyal guests who have contributed to their success since 2010.

“Shining a light on each aspect of L’Abattoir is our goal, so we’ve planned events that showcase Chef Lee Cooper’s menu, our award winning cocktail and wine programs, as well as our beloved Private Dining Room,” shares Chad Clark, Director of Operations.

In addition to highlighting the various programs within the restaurant, L’Abattoir aims to foster connections with their loyal guests, neighbourhood friends, and colleagues in the hospitality industry. “We wanted these events to not only celebrate our partnerships with our purveyors but also engage with our community,” states Chef and Owner, Lee Cooper.

The first of the events kick off on Sunday, June 11th, with a homecoming bar-takeover featuring opening Bar Manager, Shaun Layton (Owner of Como Taperia), who will return for an evening of classic cocktails from the restaurant’s inaugural cocktail list along with some of Shaun’s latest cocktails. On the same day, L’Abattoir will launch their 2010 Prix Fixe menu, offering guests the chance to enjoy a three course dinner at 2010 throw-back prices. This exclusive menu will be available before 6:00pm daily until October 18th.

A well-rounded lineup of events awaits guests, including the much anticipated relaunch of L’Abattoir’s exclusive No. 1 Gaoler’s Mews dinners, which have been on hiatus since 2020. On Wednesday, September 27th the program will re-launch with a collaboration between Chef Lee Cooper, Chef Gus Stieffenhofer-Brandson, of Published on Main and one of their mentors, Chef Scott Jaeger. Tickets to this 9-seat exclusive dinner will be launched later this summer and guests are encouraged to sign-up for advance details including the launch date on their website.

Later this month L’Abattoir welcomes Chef Derek Dammann of Maison Publique in Montreal for a collaborative dinner in the dining room with guests enjoying an a la carte menu created by long time friends, Chef Dammann and Chef Cooper. Reservations for the June 28th dinner can be made with a $75 per guest deposit which will be applied to their final bill.

L’Abattoir will finish the series of events with a pastry and dessert focused experience led by L’Abattoir’s talented Pastry Chef, Oliver Bernardino and his invited guest, renowned Canadian Pastry Chef, Patrice Demers. Hailing from Montreal, Chef Demers owned and operated Patrice Pâtissier for 8 years along with hosting his own television show and has released several pastry cookbooks. The evening will take place in L’Abattoir’s Private Dining Room on Wednesday, October 18th and will offer an indulgent menu with both savoury and sweet dishes from both chefs. Tickets will be launched later this summer and guests are encouraged to sign-up on their website to receive advance notice of the ticket release date.

A full list of the events follows with details listed on their website:

L’Abattoir x Homecoming

Sunday, June 11, 2023

L’Abattoir x 2010 Prix Fixe

Sunday, June 11, 2023 – Thursday, October 19th

L’Abattoir x Raven Room

Thursday, June 22, 2023

L’Abattoir x Maison Publique

Wednesday, June 28, 2023

L’Abattoir x Our Community

Wednesday, July 19th

L’Abattoir x Pac Rim Patio Pop-Up

Thursday, August 10 – Sunday, August 13, 2023

L’Abattoir x Le Vieux Pin

Wednesday, August 16, 2023

L’Abattoir x No. 1 Gaoler’s Mews

Wednesday, September 27, 2023

L’Abattoir x Chef Patrice Demers

Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Although not all ticketed events will be launched in June, guests are encouraged to visit L’Abattoir’s events page and sign up in order to receive advance notice when tickets become available for each program.