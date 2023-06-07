Community News / Kitsilano

Mon Pitou Introduces an Exquisite New Menu to Celebrate the Flavours of Summer

Vancouver, BC | Mon Pitou is delighted to announce the launch of our highly anticipated summer menu. Whether you’re looking for a light lunch or craving something a little more indulgent, these new dishes are all about celebrating the vibrant flavours of the season.

Starting on June 7th, five new seasonal dishes will be added to the Mon Pitou bistro menu, including a sensational Local Heirloom Tomato Tartine with whipped ricotta, fresh herbs and capers.

Culinary director, Jesse Jonathon Hawes, understands the importance of crafting dishes that complement the warm weather. He shares, “Preparing for summer is always exciting. Not only is there an incredible variety of produce at our disposal but with the heat, we get to explore lighter dishes that allow for the freshness of our ingredients to be the star of the dish.”

Other items on this new menu include a lemon capellini pasta with cherry tomatoes and asparagus and a fruit tartine with whipped ricotta and fresh macerated blackberries, raspberries, strawberries, blueberries and fresh mint. The full summer menu can be viewed online at www.marchemonpitou.ca.

And of course, what’s summer without an array of refreshing beverages to beat the heat? Alongside their new menu, Mon Pitou will also be offering house-made lemonade, cold brew, and the famous Bumblebee, which is iced espresso with orange juice. Magnifique!

Located at 1387 W 7th Avenue, Mon Pitou is open every day from 8am to 4pm, with the bistro menu available from 9am to 2pm on weekdays and 8:45am to 3:00pm on weekends.

Marché Mon Pitou
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1387 W 7th Ave. | 604-730-0217 | WEBSITE
