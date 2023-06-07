Opportunity Knocks / East Vancouver

Fresh Roots is Seeking a Chef Educator for Their LunchLAB Program

Vancouver, BC | Fresh Roots is urgently hiring for a LunchLAB Community Eats Chef Educator. In this role, you’ll work alongside our SOYL program in Coquitlam to inspire and engage youth by supporting them to discover the joy of cooking. Twice a week through our programs, you’ll work with high school aged youth to create meals for roughly 40 people. As you cook, you’ll also help share critical food systems and kitchen skills lessons. Your role will be mentor, educator, and chef. Each week, you’ll work with youth to teach them new skills, helping them understand the art and science of cooking and nutrition as well as the joy and celebration of connection to healthy food.

This is a part-time position from June 29 to August 18, 2023, 15 hours per week on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, with possibility for extension into the fall and winter to work with the LunchLAB program in Vancouver.

Applications are reviewed immediately. For more information and to apply, go to: https://freshroots.bamboohr.com/careers/62

Fresh Roots
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
5050 Wales St. | 778-764-0DIG (0344) | WEBSITE
