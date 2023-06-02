Community News / The Okanagan

Step into Nostalgia at Phantom Creek Estate Winery’s 4th Birthday Bash

Portrait

The Goods from Phantom Creek Estates

Oliver ,BC | Relive the magic of childhood birthdays with Phantom Creek Estates upcoming 4th Birthday Bash! This year marks their fourth anniversary – and to celebrate they’re throwing a whimsical party to transport you back to the joys of childhood.

From the moment you arrive, get swept up in a world of wonder with carnival games, live entertainment, all your favourite childhood treats sprinkled with a little magic from Phantom Creeks Executive Chef, Alessa Valdez.

The event is free and open to the community. Due to the limited space, kindly RSVP to secure your attendance in advance.

Where: Phantom Creek Estates — 4315 Black Sage Rd, Oliver, BC V0H 1T1
When: Sunday, June 11th, 2023, 3-7pm
Ticket Price: FREE
Ticket Link (to hold spot): HERE

Phantom Creek Estates
Region: The Okanagan
4315 Black Sage Rd., Oliver, BC | 250-498-8367 | WEBSITE
Step into Nostalgia at Phantom Creek Estate Winery’s 4th Birthday Bash
Grill and Chill at Phantom Creek Estates Father’s Day Tailgate BBQ

There are 0 comments

Heads Up / Sunshine Coast

Three of Vancouver’s Best Chefs Plan Dinner Services at Shady Hazel Farm This Summer

This summer's dinners will see three Vancouver Chefs taking inspiration and ingredients from the farm, where proprietors Ian and Sara grow a variety of vegetables, while also ethically raising heritage breed lamb and Kune Kune pigs.

The Okanagan

Dine on Mother Nature’s Time at The Restaurant at Poplar Grove

Grill and Chill at Phantom Creek Estates Father’s Day Tailgate BBQ

Getting to Know the Okanagan, with Aman Dosanj of The Paisley Notebook

Popular

Coho Collective Buys Purebread Bakery

The Stanley Park Zoo, A Vancouver Institution Until 1996

Please! Beverage Co.’s New Tasting Room is (Almost) Ready to Open Doors in Mt Pleasant

¿CóMO? Tapería Names Rafael Racela as New Executive Chef

Four Winds Brewing is Throwing Their 10-Year Anniversary Party on Saturday, June 3rd!

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / South Granville

Get to Know Tess Paul, Ian Tan Gallery’s Feature Artist for the Month of June
Community News / The Okanagan

Dine on Mother Nature’s Time at The Restaurant at Poplar Grove
Community News

Tacofino and Juke Fried Chicken Announce “Fried Chicken Torta” Collaboration

2 Places
Community News / West Vancouver

‘Aburi Market’ Premium Japanese Grocery Concept is Throwing a One-Year Anniversary Festival