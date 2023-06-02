Step into Nostalgia at Phantom Creek Estate Winery’s 4th Birthday Bash

The Goods from Phantom Creek Estates

Oliver ,BC | Relive the magic of childhood birthdays with Phantom Creek Estates upcoming 4th Birthday Bash! This year marks their fourth anniversary – and to celebrate they’re throwing a whimsical party to transport you back to the joys of childhood.

From the moment you arrive, get swept up in a world of wonder with carnival games, live entertainment, all your favourite childhood treats sprinkled with a little magic from Phantom Creeks Executive Chef, Alessa Valdez.

The event is free and open to the community. Due to the limited space, kindly RSVP to secure your attendance in advance.

Where: Phantom Creek Estates — 4315 Black Sage Rd, Oliver, BC V0H 1T1

When: Sunday, June 11th, 2023, 3-7pm

Ticket Price: FREE

Ticket Link (to hold spot): HERE