‘Aburi Market’ Premium Japanese Grocery Concept is Throwing a One-Year Anniversary Festival

Vancouver, BC | ABURI Market (1350 Marine Drive), a premium Japanese Washoku concept, turns one next month and is throwing a special anniversary festival on Saturday, June 10, 2023. From 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. the whole community is invited to celebrate the occasion with Iwate A5 Wagyu and temaki (hand roll) tastings, food demonstrations, a Taiko (traditional Japanese drums) presentation, origami, Japanese tea ceremony, and much more.

The first 100 customers will also receive a special ABURI ramen soup bowl to take home as a souvenir.

ABURI Market One Year Anniversary Festival commences at 12 p.m. with a kick-off greeting from Nakamura and will run until 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Guests can expect to enjoy the following throughout the day:

Tastings

Premium Iwate A5 Wagyu

Temaki (sushi hand-rolls)

cold noodles

Activities

Tea Ceremony – a special matcha demonstration

Origami-making station

Entertainment

Taiko (traditional Japanese drum) presentation by students of Go Taiko

Japanese festival dance by students of Go Taiko

Jazz trio band

Mikoshi ceremony

There will also be kakigori shaved ice and furikake popcorn available complimentary for customers who make a purchase.

“We opened our first ABURI Market location in West Vancouver last year, and the community has been nothing but warm, welcoming, and incredibly supportive,” says Seigo Nakamura, Founder and CEO of ABURI Restaurants Canada. “It’s been wonderful introducing so many people to our new concept and having them try all our creations – from our ramen kits, sushi and sashimi platters, bentos, to taking home Iwate A5 Wagyu, Japanese produce, and more to enjoy in their own kitchens. We look forward to celebrating with our guests on June 10th.”

Most recently, ABURI Market has launched online order pick-up services, as well as delivery through UberEats. Orders can be placed directly on ABURI Market’s website at www.aburimarket.com.