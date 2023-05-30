Hit Up Modus ‘After Dark’ This Weekend

The third instalment of Coffee Roastery Modus’ After Dark series returns to the Mount Pleasant cafe this weekend, June 2nd and 3rd.

To recap: Modus first took on their second nighttime persona back in early February with the launch of a new “dinner/bevy/collab” series featuring a special multi-course menu designed by chef pals Jian Hui Cheng and Daniel Muñoz (Toña chocolates). Next, they hosted a ceramic-paired dinner with pals Dustin Ryan Yu and Steve Chan. This time, the hip and coffee-serious cafe at 112 West Broadway is doing things a bit differently by offering an à la carte menu that combines Japanese simplicity with Belgian snack culture, created by Modus resident cook/baker Raphael Pirenne. Individual items on this menu are affordable (see below), but if you can swing it, we suggest the $50 splurge to try it all!

Toast Cannibal

Belgian-style tartare umeboshi, shiso and sansho on toasted buttery brioche, topped with a quail yolk

$14

Spot Prawn Tomate Farcies

spot prawn tartare stuffed in a tomato seasoned with parsley, mayo, and shiokoji prawn oil

$15

Kasu Cheese Croquette

fried gruyère, emmental, and kasu, lemon liege syrup tonkatsu sauce

$7

Miso Cured Tofu Baguette

caramelized shallot koji jam herbs, asazuke

$10

Umeshu Baba

brioche macerated in umeshu syrup, fresh fruits, whipped cream

$10

Plus: sake, cocktails, and a selection of BC natural wines pulling their weight in the drinks department. (Non-alcoholic options and some cafe drinks also available.)

No need to lock in your seat – Modus has also done away with tickets, and reservations are moot – but definitely imprint 5:30-9:30pm on Friday and/or Saturday on your memory. Good eats and tasty drinks plus friendly peeps and low key vibes equals the perfect combo to segue into the weekend, according to us! Find out more.