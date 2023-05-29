Talking ‘Ranking Culture’ with Jacob Richler, of Canada’s 100 Best

Welcome to the Track & Food podcast. Host Jamie Mah is a writer, bartender and sommelier in beautiful Vancouver, BC. Join him as he takes a deep dive into everything food and culture happening in the city and around the globe.

In this episode, Jacob Richler, founder and publisher of Canada’s most diverse and influential restaurant ranking, Canada’s 100 Best, discusses his years as a food critic, why he created this list in the first place, how the judging process unfolds, and where he sees things evolving in the year ahead… Enjoy!

Canada’s 100 Best launched in 2015. Last year, Vancouver’s own Published on Main was ranked Canada’s “Best Restaurant” for 2022. See the full 2023 list here.