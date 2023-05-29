Track and Food

Talking ‘Ranking Culture’ with Jacob Richler, of Canada’s 100 Best

Portrait

Welcome to the Track & Food podcast. Host Jamie Mah is a writer, bartender and sommelier in beautiful Vancouver, BC. Join him as he takes a deep dive into everything food and culture happening in the city and around the globe.

In this episode, Jacob Richler, founder and publisher of Canada’s most diverse and influential restaurant ranking, Canada’s 100 Best, discusses his years as a food critic, why he created this list in the first place, how the judging process unfolds, and where he sees things evolving in the year ahead… Enjoy!

Canada’s 100 Best launched in 2015. Last year, Vancouver’s own Published on Main was ranked Canada’s “Best Restaurant” for 2022. See the full 2023 list here.

There are 0 comments

Vancouverites

Francis Arevalo Does The Dishes

Kate Snyder Does ‘The Dishes’

On Redefining Success: A Post-Workout “Chin Wag” with Chef Daniel McGee

Popular

Coho Collective Buys Purebread Bakery

A Look Inside New ‘Tall Shadow Bakery’, Opening Doors on Hastings Street This Week

Sensory Cinema is Back This June, Pairing ‘Parasite’ and Kissa Tanto’s Chef Joël Watanabe

The Stanley Park Zoo, A Vancouver Institution Until 1996

Three of Vancouver’s Best Chefs Plan Dinner Services at Shady Hazel Farm This Summer

Track and Food

See more from Track and Food
Track and Food

Breaking Down the Van Mag Awards, with James Iranzad and James Langford-Smith

The boys are back for another “triple J” episode, chockfull with in-depth insights and immeasurable humour...
Track and Food

David Fairey and Anelyse Weiler Discuss the Migrant Worker Piece Rate System

The labour economist and research associate of the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, and Associate Professor of Sociology at UVic - who are also joint authors of a revealing article recently published in The Tyee - share their candid perspectives and insightful solutions with listeners.
Track and Food

Getting Loose and Talking Wine, with Maude Renaud-Brisson, Kelcie Jones and Jenna Briscoe

In this episode, the three ladies discuss their new endeavour, 'This is Wine School', launching in Chinatown (265 East Pender) this week.
Track and Food

Bartender Alex Black Discusses New Chinatown Spot, Bagheera

Back for another fun conversation, the seasoned bartender talks about his new bar concept, located just around the corner from Laowai speakeasy.