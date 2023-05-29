Community News / The Okanagan

Grill and Chill at Phantom Creek Estates Father's Day Tailgate BBQ

Oliver, BC | Phantom Creek has got an epic day planned at the Estate for Dad. Grill and chill under the South Okanagan sun and join us for an extraordinary tailgate BBQ extravaganza – with Executive Chef Alessa Valdez, pit master extraordinaire, working the grills!

The festivities continue in the Phantom Room, where our local artisan distiller, Grant Stevely of Dubh Glas Distillery, and our talented Red Winemaker, Luke MacKinnon, will be hosting a Whisky and “Big Reds” tasting starting at 1pm.

Where: Phantom Creek Estates, 4315 Black Sage Rd, Oliver, BC V0H 1T1
When: Sunday, June 18th, 2023 | 11am – 2pm
Ticket Price: $95 for adults | $47 for minors (18 and under)
Phantom Creek Estates
Region: The Okanagan
4315 Black Sage Rd., Oliver, BC | 250-498-8367
