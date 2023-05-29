Coho Collective Buys Purebread Bakery

Coho Collective, a company that provides commissary kitchen space to food production businesses, has acquired Purebread bakery.

The bakery — known for its high-quality bread, cakes topped with thick buttercream icing, playful pastries, meringues, macaroons, and too many bars to mention here — has expanded from its first location in Whistler’s Function Junction, which opened in 2010, to include a second Whistler location (in the Village), plus addresses in Squamish, Gastown, Kitsilano, and Mount Pleasant.

Coho’s vision, though, will take the Purebread concept to an even larger market throughout the country. However, in order to maintain the bakery’s quality and culture, the talented team behind Purebread will continue to operate all six locations. From a press release issued earlier today:

“We are thrilled to welcome Purebread into the Coho family,” said Coho’s CEO, Andrew Barnes. “Through this acquisition, we strive to expand the Purebread brand’s presence throughout Canada, leveraging Coho’s established network to propel the bakery forward. We acknowledge the incredible hard work and passion undertaken by the Purebread team to establish the brand and the business, and now, we aim to grow its reach. “Purebread will continue to operate as a separate entity with its own operational and management team. Coho will support Purebread in areas such as marketing, sales, and finance to help the company develop new markets, and deliver their exceptional baked goods to more happy customers. “Paula Lamming, co-founder of Purebread, commented, “Purebread is extremely excited for this new chapter alongside Coho. With their unwavering support and resources, Purebread is ready to spread our love for delectable treats to an even wider audience.” Co-founder, Mark Lamming, added, “Coho’s experience in the foodservice industry will enable Purebread to expand its footprint nationwide. Together, we are set to embark on a thrilling journey to bring our passion for quality baking and indulgence to new heights. “The acquisition of Purebread marks a major milestone for Coho Collective Kitchens, which has experienced rapid growth since its founding in 2018. The company is Canada’s largest shared kitchen space operator, supporting over 100 local food businesses.”

Sadly, nothing about this business deal means we will see shorter lines to get our hands on Purebread baked goods – it’s more likely that we’ll just start to see those familiar lines in other cities!

Purebread (Function Junction) Whistler 1-1040 Millar Creek Rd MAP

Purebread (Whistler Village) Sea-to-Sky 122-4338 Main St., Whistler MAP

Purebread (Kitsilano) Kitsilano 2887 W. Broadway MAP

Purebread (Mount Pleasant) Main Street 5 East 5th Ave. MAP