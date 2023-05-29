Back to: Coho Collective Buys Purebread Bakery
List Map

Coho Collective Buys Purebread Bakery

Coho has the vision to take the Purebread concept - known for its high-quality bread, loaves and cakes topped with thick buttercream icing - to a larger market nationwide.
Article
Heads Up

Coho Collective Buys Purebread Bakery

Portrait

Coho Collective, a company that provides commissary kitchen space to food production businesses, has acquired Purebread bakery.

The bakery — known for its high-quality bread, cakes topped with thick buttercream icing, playful pastries, meringues, macaroons, and too many bars to mention here — has expanded from its first location in Whistler’s Function Junction, which opened in 2010, to include a second Whistler location (in the Village), plus addresses in Squamish, Gastown, Kitsilano, and Mount Pleasant.

Coho’s vision, though, will take the Purebread concept to an even larger market throughout the country. However, in order to maintain the bakery’s quality and culture, the talented team behind Purebread will continue to operate all six locations. From a press release issued earlier today:

“We are thrilled to welcome Purebread into the Coho family,” said Coho’s CEO, Andrew Barnes. “Through this acquisition, we strive to expand the Purebread brand’s presence throughout Canada, leveraging Coho’s established network to propel the bakery forward. We acknowledge the incredible hard work and passion undertaken by the Purebread team to establish the brand and the business, and now, we aim to grow its reach.

“Purebread will continue to operate as a separate entity with its own operational and management team. Coho will support Purebread in areas such as marketing, sales, and finance to help the company develop new markets, and deliver their exceptional baked goods to more happy customers.

“Paula Lamming, co-founder of Purebread, commented, “Purebread is extremely excited for this new chapter alongside Coho. With their unwavering support and resources, Purebread is ready to spread our love for delectable treats to an even wider audience.” Co-founder, Mark Lamming, added, “Coho’s experience in the foodservice industry will enable Purebread to expand its footprint nationwide. Together, we are set to embark on a thrilling journey to bring our passion for quality baking and indulgence to new heights.

“The acquisition of Purebread marks a major milestone for Coho Collective Kitchens, which has experienced rapid growth since its founding in 2018. The company is Canada’s largest shared kitchen space operator, supporting over 100 local food businesses.”

Sadly, nothing about this business deal means we will see shorter lines to get our hands on Purebread baked goods – it’s more likely that we’ll just start to see those familiar lines in other cities!

Purebread (Function Junction)
Whistler
1-1040 Millar Creek Rd
MAP
Purebread (Whistler Village)
Sea-to-Sky
122-4338 Main St., Whistler
MAP
Purebread (Kitsilano)
Kitsilano
2887 W. Broadway
MAP
Purebread (Mount Pleasant)
Main Street
5 East 5th Ave.
MAP
Purebread (Whistler Village)
Gastown
159 West Hastings St.
MAP

There are 0 comments

Popular

A Look Inside New ‘Tall Shadow Bakery’, Opening Doors on Hastings Street This Week

Three of Vancouver’s Best Chefs Plan Dinner Services at Shady Hazel Farm This Summer

The Stanley Park Zoo, A Vancouver Institution Until 1996

Coho Collective Buys Purebread Bakery

Sensory Cinema is Back This June, Pairing ‘Parasite’ and Kissa Tanto’s Chef Joël Watanabe

Heads Up

See more from Heads Up
Heads Up / Downtown

Sensory Cinema is Back This June, Pairing ‘Parasite’ and Kissa Tanto’s Chef Joël Watanabe

After an almost five-year-long hiatus, 'Sensory Cinema' is back, bringing together critically acclaimed films with secret tasting menus - and tickets to the first event go on sale today!
Heads Up / Railtown Japantown

Izakaya-Style Snack and Jazz at Dosanko Every Tuesday Starting May 30th

After eight months of closure following last year's fire, the beloved Japanese homestyle restaurant is bringing back their popular Izakaya-style pop-up in tandem with live jazz - the perfect opportunity to slip up to the bar and reconnect with the Dosanko crew...
Heads Up / West Side

The 7th Farmhouse Fest is Expanding to Include an All-New ‘Natural Wine Fair’, August 13th

Fans of funky wines will be pleased to know this year's event includes an extra day dedicated to exploring the world of natural wine, adding up to a full weekend of sunshine [knock on wood], snacks and good drinking!
Heads Up / Gastown

Get Hopped Up At The Magnet on June 3rd

Got a serious 'thing' for hoppy beer? Good news for you: the Gastown restaurant (from the crew behind Brassneck Brewery) has declared Sunday, June 3rd as a day of hop devotion, with the return of 'Hoppapalooza'.