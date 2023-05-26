The 7th Farmhouse Fest is Expanding to Include an All-New ‘Natural Wine Fair’, August 13th

Fans of funky wines will be pleased to know that the 7th Farmhouse Fest is tacking on an extra day dedicated to exploring the world of natural wine on Sunday, August 13th, adding up to a full weekend of sunshine [knock on wood], snacks and good drinking!

This will be the first year ever that the popular ales and cider fest at UBC Farm will be tackling natural wine. The 7th Farmhouse Fest goes down on Saturday, August 12th, after which they will be swapping out their beer taps and kegs for a selection of natural wine curated by the good people at Dachi, Hānai and Juice Bar. The all-star team is rounded out by Bar Susu, who will be helping out with the production experience. What exactly will be pouring has yet to be released, but think funky, fruity, complex and experimental vintages from local faves A Sunday in August, Averill Creek, Bella Wines, Home Wine, Keenan & Zoe, Thorn & Burrow, Pamplemousse Jus, Rigour and Whimsy, Sage Hills, Scout, and Ursa Major, along with some special imports. The pouring begins at noon on Sunday, August 13th and stops at 5pm.

Tickets ($141.18 each, including tax and fee) for the inaugural Natural Wine Fair drop on May 26th (today!) at noon. We highly suggest setting yourself a reminder to grab yours the second that happens here. Want to experience the full two-day double-whammy of good drinking on the beautiful UBC Farm? There are still some tickets left for the Saturday too, but since they tend to sell out far in advance we doubt that situation will remain for much longer! You know what to do.