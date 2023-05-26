Community News / East Vancouver

Strange Fellows Brewing Releases New Crush-Worthy Piquette / Rosé Spritz

Portrait

The Goods from Strange Fellows Brewing

Vancouver, BC | Introducing Strange Fellow’s brand-new crush (which we can’t help but feel rather exuberant about) – POMPOM – a refreshing & crushable Piquette / Rosé Spritz that’s sure to put a twinkle in your eye and some pep in your step!

Let’s raise a cheer for a sparkling fresh delight that’s ripe for good times in the sun! Apropos of Spring, POMPOM is a light & sessionable Piquette/Rosé Spritz that pours petal pink in the glass with aromas of red berries & a refreshing effervescence.

POMPOM
Piquette ~ Rosé Spritz
Bright / Fruity / Aromatic

COLOUR Rose petal pink
AROMA Red berries
CHARACTER Dry / Fruity / Bright / Effervescent
A.B.V. 6.5%
PAIRS WITH Sunshine / Light salads / Green olives + goat cheese

BREWER’S NOTES
Enjoyed since ancient times as a refreshing & light alternative to wine, Piquette was made to refresh the palates of those working on the land & in the vineyards. Ours originates in the sunny Okanagan Valley & blends several grape varietals.

POMPOM will be available in-house on Friday, May 26th and round town as of Monday, May 29th.

Strange Fellows Brewing
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1345 Clark Dr. | 604-215-0092 | WEBSITE
Strange Fellows Brewing Releases New Crush-Worthy Piquette / Rosé Spritz
Strange Fellows Brewing Releases a Chorus of Zombies (Frogs) to Welcome Spring

There are 0 comments

East Vancouver

A Look Inside New ‘Tall Shadow Bakery’, Opening Doors on Hastings Street This Week

Four Hospitality Professionals + Artists Coming Together for a Special Art Show, June 1st

Take a Look Inside “Street Hawker”, Opening Softly for Your Long Weekend Dining Pleasure

Vancouver’s History of Independent Grocery Stores

Sip on Wines from the Spanish Seaside at Dachi’s Albamar Winemaker Dinner, May 25th

Vancouver’s History of Independent Grocery Stores, Vol 3.

Popular

The Stanley Park Zoo, A Vancouver Institution Until 1996

A Look Inside New ‘Tall Shadow Bakery’, Opening Doors on Hastings Street This Week

Three of Vancouver’s Best Chefs Plan Dinner Services at Shady Hazel Farm This Summer

Take a Look Inside “Street Hawker”, Opening Softly for Your Long Weekend Dining Pleasure

On ‘Soil-Up’ Production and Starting a Fibre Revolution, with Dana Lee

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Yaletown

Provence Marinaside’s Lobster Fest ‘Shellebrates’ Tasty Crustacean
Community News / Chinatown

Check Out These STRETCH Yoga Calendar Highlights for the Month of June
Community News / East Vancouver

Strange Fellows Brewing Releases a Chorus of Zombies (Frogs) to Welcome Spring
Community News / Gastown

Celebrate Spot Prawn Season with PiDGiN’s Special One-Night-Only Dinner, May 31st