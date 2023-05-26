Heads Up / Downtown

Sensory Cinema is Back This June, Pairing ‘Parasite’ and Kissa Tanto’s Chef Joël Watanabe

Portrait

After an almost five-year-long hiatus ‘Sensory Cinema‘ immersive experience is back to bring together award-winning films with secret tasting menus in their new home at the VIFF Centre.

Not familiar? Imagine a movie experience unlike any other: a critically acclaimed film playing on a big screen paired with an award-winning-chef designed tasting menu, delivered to you at points corresponding to the scenes they were inspired by.

You won’t have to imagine, though, if you move swiftly: Scoop a ticket when they go on sale today, and get ready to hit Sensory Cinema on Sunday, June 18th, when Chef Joël Watanabe of Michelin Star restaurant Kissa Tanto will select his favourite moments from Bong Joon-Ho’s Academy Award-winning Parasite, and pair them with canapés that will emerge from the kitchen perfectly timed to be delivered to your seat by a Sensory Cinema usher. As event coordinators explain: “With the added dimension of taste, touch and smell, the movie comes alive in an immersive cinematic experience.”

Since 2016, Here There Studio has partnered with Vancouver’s top chefs to create playful tasting menus to accompany their favourite films. In years past, they featured cult classics like Fantastic Mr. Fox, Kill Bill, The Big Lebowski (white Russians for all!), Spirited Away, The Royal Tenenbaums and more. The possibilities are endless with Parasite – think Ram-don noodles, peaches, cake, Korean BBQ, and class inequality.

Here There Studio’s Ken Tsui (both a film enthusiast and an all-around delightful human) knows how to bring people and worlds together.  We’ve been to many of these events before, and they are always a good time. 10/10 recommend.

There are two seatings for this special event, at 5:45pm and 830pm. Tickets go on sale this Friday (aka today!) for just $70, so we advise you to get ’em quickly before they’re all gone! TICKETS HERE

VIFF Centre
Neighbourhood: Yaletown
1181 Seymour St | WEBSITE
Sensory Cinema is Back This June, Pairing ‘Parasite’ and Kissa Tanto’s Chef Joël Watanabe
Nine(ish) Films Screening at the 22nd Annual DOXA Festival We Want to See

There are 0 comments

Downtown

Head Downtown for ‘Here and Now’, Opening at Pendulum Gallery Today

Grab Tickets To “Welcoming Spring” Long Table Dinner

New Aburi Concept, WA! CURRY, Opening Soon in Downtown Vancouver

Congrats to Local Sommelier, Kelcie Jones, Named 2023 Best Sommelier in BC

Mahony’s Tavern Convention Centre Re-Opening Soon at Canada Place

Botanist’s Lead Bartender, Jeff Savage, On Balance, Simplicity, and Connecting

Scout List

Scout List, Vol. 601

From our calendar to yours comes this carefully considered agenda of cool things we are doing, wishing we could do, or conspiring to do in Vancouver, right now.

15 Places

The Scout List

Sign up to receive the best of Scout delivered to your inbox every Thursday.

Local Events

Izakaya-Style Snack and Jazz at Dosanko Every Tuesday Starting May 30th

The 7th Farmhouse Fest is Expanding to Include an All-New ‘Natural Wine Fair’, August 13th

Get Hopped Up At The Magnet on June 3rd

Heads Up

See more from Heads Up
Heads Up / Railtown Japantown

Izakaya-Style Snack and Jazz at Dosanko Every Tuesday Starting May 30th

After eight months of closure following last year's fire, the beloved Japanese homestyle restaurant is bringing back their popular Izakaya-style pop-up in tandem with live jazz - the perfect opportunity to slip up to the bar and reconnect with the Dosanko crew...
Heads Up / West Side

The 7th Farmhouse Fest is Expanding to Include an All-New ‘Natural Wine Fair’, August 13th

Fans of funky wines will be pleased to know this year's event includes an extra day dedicated to exploring the world of natural wine, adding up to a full weekend of sunshine [knock on wood], snacks and good drinking!
Heads Up / Gastown

Get Hopped Up At The Magnet on June 3rd

Got a serious 'thing' for hoppy beer? Good news for you: the Gastown restaurant (from the crew behind Brassneck Brewery) has declared Sunday, June 3rd as a day of hop devotion, with the return of 'Hoppapalooza'.
Heads Up / Hastings Sunrise

A Look Inside New ‘Tall Shadow Bakery’, Opening Doors on Hastings Street This Week

The new bakery and cafe will see longtime Farmers Market favourite, Tall Shadow Breads, take the long-awaited leap into a brick-and-mortar situation.