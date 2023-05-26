Sensory Cinema is Back This June, Pairing ‘Parasite’ and Kissa Tanto’s Chef Joël Watanabe

After an almost five-year-long hiatus ‘Sensory Cinema‘ immersive experience is back to bring together award-winning films with secret tasting menus in their new home at the VIFF Centre.

Not familiar? Imagine a movie experience unlike any other: a critically acclaimed film playing on a big screen paired with an award-winning-chef designed tasting menu, delivered to you at points corresponding to the scenes they were inspired by.

You won’t have to imagine, though, if you move swiftly: Scoop a ticket when they go on sale today, and get ready to hit Sensory Cinema on Sunday, June 18th, when Chef Joël Watanabe of Michelin Star restaurant Kissa Tanto will select his favourite moments from Bong Joon-Ho’s Academy Award-winning Parasite, and pair them with canapés that will emerge from the kitchen perfectly timed to be delivered to your seat by a Sensory Cinema usher. As event coordinators explain: “With the added dimension of taste, touch and smell, the movie comes alive in an immersive cinematic experience.”

Since 2016, Here There Studio has partnered with Vancouver’s top chefs to create playful tasting menus to accompany their favourite films. In years past, they featured cult classics like Fantastic Mr. Fox, Kill Bill, The Big Lebowski (white Russians for all!), Spirited Away, The Royal Tenenbaums and more. The possibilities are endless with Parasite – think Ram-don noodles, peaches, cake, Korean BBQ, and class inequality.

Here There Studio’s Ken Tsui (both a film enthusiast and an all-around delightful human) knows how to bring people and worlds together. We’ve been to many of these events before, and they are always a good time. 10/10 recommend.

There are two seatings for this special event, at 5:45pm and 830pm. Tickets go on sale this Friday (aka today!) for just $70, so we advise you to get ’em quickly before they’re all gone! TICKETS HERE