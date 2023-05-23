Community News / Yaletown

Provence Marinaside’s Lobster Fest ‘Shellebrates’ Tasty Crustacean

Vancouver, BC | Whether you prefer them steamed, grilled, boiled or sautéed, everyone can agree they love the sumptuous flavour of fresh Atlantic lobster. Starting June 1st and for the full month of June, lobster lovers can indulge their crustacean passion as Provence Marinaside presents its annual Lobster Festival Menu.

This year Wine Director Joshua Carlson has paired the menu with wines from Nova Scotia’s multi-award-winning winery, Benjamin Bridge. “In keeping with our philosophy of what grows together goes together, I chose to pair the menu of Nova Scotia lobster with wines produced there as well,” he comments. “Benjamin Bridge Vineyards sparkling wines display the hallmarks of classic prestige cuvées from Champagne, but with a Nova Scotia signature.”

The special three-course menu is priced at $89 per person with the optional two-course Benjamin Bridge wine pairing at $31. If guests don’t wish to have the pairing, Provence Marinaside offers 125 wines-by-the glass and more than 260 wines by the bottle.

ATLANTIC LOBSTER FEST MENU
Three-course Menu $89
Two-course Wine Pairing $31

FIRST COURSE
Choose One

Chilled Lobster Salad
asparagus, hearts of romaine, gem tomatoes
herb buttermilk dressing

2021 Benjamin Bridge Nova 7
Muscat / Ortega / Riesling / Geisenheim / L’acadie / Vidal
Gaspereau Valley, Nova Scotia

or

Lobster Bisque
Atlantic lobster meat, chive crème fraîche

2017 Benjamin Bridge Brut
100% Chardonnay
Gaspereau Valley, Nova Scotia

SECOND COURSE
Choose One

Classic Lobster Thermidor
creamy dijon and mushroom sauce
seasonal vegetables, seven grain rice

2021 Benjamin Bridge Pet Nat
100% Geisenheim
Gaspereau Valley, Nova Scotia,

or

Whole Atlantic Lobster
seasonal vegetables, seven grain rice

Benjamin Bridge Brut Rosé, NV
L’acadie / Chardonnay / Pinot Noir

DESSERT
Mixed Berry Crumble
Served warm, with vanilla ice cream

Provence Marinaside
Neighbourhood: Yaletown
1177 Marinaside Crescent | 604-681-4144 | WEBSITE
