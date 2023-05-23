Provence Marinaside’s Lobster Fest ‘Shellebrates’ Tasty Crustacean

The Goods from Provence Marinaside

Vancouver, BC | Whether you prefer them steamed, grilled, boiled or sautéed, everyone can agree they love the sumptuous flavour of fresh Atlantic lobster. Starting June 1st and for the full month of June, lobster lovers can indulge their crustacean passion as Provence Marinaside presents its annual Lobster Festival Menu.

This year Wine Director Joshua Carlson has paired the menu with wines from Nova Scotia’s multi-award-winning winery, Benjamin Bridge. “In keeping with our philosophy of what grows together goes together, I chose to pair the menu of Nova Scotia lobster with wines produced there as well,” he comments. “Benjamin Bridge Vineyards sparkling wines display the hallmarks of classic prestige cuvées from Champagne, but with a Nova Scotia signature.”

The special three-course menu is priced at $89 per person with the optional two-course Benjamin Bridge wine pairing at $31. If guests don’t wish to have the pairing, Provence Marinaside offers 125 wines-by-the glass and more than 260 wines by the bottle.

ATLANTIC LOBSTER FEST MENU

Three-course Menu $89

Two-course Wine Pairing $31

FIRST COURSE

Choose One

Chilled Lobster Salad

asparagus, hearts of romaine, gem tomatoes

herb buttermilk dressing

2021 Benjamin Bridge Nova 7

Muscat / Ortega / Riesling / Geisenheim / L’acadie / Vidal

Gaspereau Valley, Nova Scotia

or

Lobster Bisque

Atlantic lobster meat, chive crème fraîche

2017 Benjamin Bridge Brut

100% Chardonnay

Gaspereau Valley, Nova Scotia

SECOND COURSE

Choose One

Classic Lobster Thermidor

creamy dijon and mushroom sauce

seasonal vegetables, seven grain rice

2021 Benjamin Bridge Pet Nat

100% Geisenheim

Gaspereau Valley, Nova Scotia,

or

Whole Atlantic Lobster

seasonal vegetables, seven grain rice

Benjamin Bridge Brut Rosé, NV

L’acadie / Chardonnay / Pinot Noir

DESSERT

Mixed Berry Crumble

Served warm, with vanilla ice cream