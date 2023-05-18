Juke, The Chickadee Room & Krug Announce June 7th ‘Birds & Bubbles’ Event

The Goods from Juke Fried Chicken

Vancouver, BC | Juke & Krug are bringing together two of life’s most beloved indulgences — champagne and fried chicken. On Wednesday June 7, The Chickadee Room is hosting Krug Champagne & Juke for an exclusive dining event. Instead of a traditional tasting menu, the evening will include a collection of snack plates, fried chicken, sides and beverage pairings. Krug Grande Cuvée will be served in addition to custom cocktails courtesy of Sabrine Dhaliwal, beverage director for The Chickadee Room.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Krug for what is sure to be a truly indulgent night,” said Justin Tisdall, co-owner of Juke Fried Chicken and The Chickadee Room. “Krug is a disruptor in the luxury Champagne industry and they’re continually experimenting to find more perfect pairings for their bubbles. We have a similar ambition at Juke, striving to innovate and push boundaries. We’re excited to apply our rustic yet refined techniques that Juke is known for to bring complexity to classically straightforward dishes.”

“The true essence of Champagne lies in the pleasure it brings, and the same can be said for good comfort food,” said Louis Henrion, Krug ambassador and host for the June 7 dining event. “Pairing Krug Champagne’s Grande Cuvée with fried chicken offers an opportunity for Krug lovers to enjoy the playful yet elevated pairing of two of life’s greatest pleasures with great company.”

And because bubbles are best shared with good company, tables of four will be available on the night, ideal for small groups or for couples looking to make new friends.

Tickets are available for $175 per person, plus applicable taxes and gratuities. Guests are encouraged to reserve their spot early. We apologize, due this evening’s special service, we are unable to accommodate any allergies or substitutions. Thank you for your understanding. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit jukefriedchicken.com.