AnnaLena is Looking to Add a Server to Their FOH Team

Vancouver, BC | AnnaLena in Kitsilano is looking to add a server to our service team, to assist us in Front of House daily operations.

AnnaLena is a consistently evolving operation and delivers a special, enjoyable work environment anchored by our leadership and training programs. With a small team and a very busy room, we are looking to add the right individual. With a focus on an evolving tasting menu and wine pairings, AnnaLena has designed a unique special dining experience.

Our ideal candidate will have previous experience in a similar role including confident knowledge in wine (WSET 3 preferred), spirits, and service. Previous experience in tasting menu service and wine pairings is a plus.

If this sounds like a role that might be a fit for you please email [email protected] with a current resume / CV and let us know why you would be the best fit. We look forward to meeting you!