Belgard Kitchen to Add Weekend ‘Happy Hour’

The Goods from Belgard Kitchen

Vancouver, BC | Belgard Kitchen will now be offering Happy Hour seven days a week. The Railtown “hidden gem” has extended their offering to Saturdays and Sundays from 3pm to 5pm, just in time for the Victoria Day long weekend.

Guests looking for afternoon snacks can choose from a menu of $12 eats, including some of the restaurant’s best known dishes like Mushroom + Bacon Toast, Tomato Soup Fondue, and three ‘pizzettes’ perfect for sharing. Drink options start at $5 and feature craft beer, cider and wine made on-site by sibling brand, Van Urban; $8 Negronis on tap; and a $12 ‘Grape Expectations’ wine flight highlighting five BC white, rosé, and red wines.

The full menu can be viewed on our website here. Reservations are welcome, and can be booked through OpenTable or by phone or email: [email protected] or 604-699-1989.

Follow our social media accounts for more information on upcoming releases and projects: @belgardkitchen and @vanurbancollective