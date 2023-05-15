Top Drop Returns for Two Days of Drinking & Talking About the “Good Stuff”, May 23-24

Wine senses tingling? That’s probably because there’s less than two weeks until Top Drop hits Vancouver, May 23-24, bringing together 48 producers from 11 countries for the two-day Main Event.

Top Drop will be continuing on its mission to highlight local and global producers making handcrafted wines using sustainable growing and harvesting practices, to create vintages that are true expressions of their place – simply put, “the good stuff”. Besides a ridiculous amount of top-notch wine, expect a full house packed with passionate people who love to talk about it (probably) as much as they love to drink it – the ones who live, breathe and sweat to produce wine around the world, as well as the full spectrum of local oenophiles.

This year’s BC exhibitors are: Anthony Buchanan, Artakama, Blue Mountain, Echo Bay, Lastella, Le Vieux Pin, Little Farm, Pamplemousse Jus, Tantalus, and A Sunday in August (plus this year’s sole none-wine participant, Cambium Cider Co, with their “branch-to-bottle” apple-y goodness). Curious to get a taste of more exotic terroir? Other wine region countries being repped include Argentina, Austria, Chile, France, Germany, Italy, Lebanon, Spain and the USA. To scope out the full list of wineries, head over here.

Both Main Event tastings take place at the Roundhouse in Yaletown, from 7-9:30pm (FYI that’s an additional full hour of tasting compared to previous years’ events). A single ticket will cost you $141.18 including taxes and fee, with proceeds going towards the BC Hospitality Foundation. We probably don’t have to tell you that the local natural wine fanbase is growing rapidly, and there’s definitely no shortage of wine-lovers in the city – so spots will get scooped up super fast! Get yours here and then get stoked for some serious wine-glass-raising!