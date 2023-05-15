Much Anticipated “Together at SoBo” Cookbook Launches on Granville Island Tonight!

Local food lovers, this is not a drill: one of our most highly anticipated BC food-related publications of the year so far, Together at SoBo, is having its release party in Vancouver TONIGHT (Monday, May 15th). As far as book launches go, this one is shaping up to be one helluva delicious and memorable one…and shockingly, tickets are still available!

The price to attend ($96.45 with taxes and fee) is no small sum – but that includes a welcome cocktail, tastes of dishes from the new cookbook’s recipes, an up-close view of the halibut-ceviche-making action, and a copy of Ahier’s new book, signed by the Chef herself. Sounds like a sweet deal to us! Score a ticket HERE.

A bit more about the book and its origins, as featured in Scout earlier this month:

“At SoBo restaurant, Chef Lisa Ahier’s beautiful, simple and honest food celebrates the best of West Coast ingredients with reverence, but also with approachability. Ahier’s latest cookbook, Together at SoBo (published May 9th, 2023), once again uses food to tell the story of a place and a community – specifically, Tofino. Expect profiles of local foragers, fishers and farmers, breathtaking photos (by Tofino photographer, Jeremy Koreski), and a writing ‘assist’ from celebrated Canadian writer and poet, Susan Musgrave. Impressive for its merits as a compilation of talent on its own, the most compelling reason to add Together at SoBo to your home library is the fact that you’ll actually use it to cook. Plus, this summer (2023) is SoBo’s last season of operation… If you’ve ever been, you understand the significance of preserving and recreating a little piece of the restaurant at home. If you haven’t been, then now is the time.”

The event is happening upstairs at Tap & Barrel’s Granville Island location, from 5-9pm tonight. Ticket sales time is running out! Don’t overthink it. Lock in yours here now. Can’t swing the last minute plans? Console yourself (plus your palate and stomach) by snagging a copy of Together at SoBo HERE.