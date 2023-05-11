Treat ‘That Special Person’ to Mother’s Day Brunch at Hānai

The Goods from Hānai
Vancouver, BC | Mother’s Day is fast approaching and we’re here to help celebrate that special person with a lovely brunch service! Join us on Sunday, March 14th for a three-course menu that includes grilled shoyu eggplant, fried chicken on milk bread, and we’re bringing back a Hānai favourite: loco moco! It’s going to be delicious and cute, with lots of great daytime cocktails to enjoy the afternoon over. We have three seatings to choose from at 11am, 1pm, and 3pm. Reservations are open on Tock. See you Sunday!
Mother’s Day Brunch Menu
Course one (two options)
-Smoked cod furikake dip
Kamaboko, Cod dip served with house made shrimp chips
-Cropthorne Farm greens
Mixed greens with a sesame dressing, tsukemono, herbs, garlic wonton crisps
Course two (3 options)
-Classic Loco Moco
Two rivers beef patty, house gravy and eggs over rice
-Fried Chicken on Japanese Milk Bread
Buttermilk fried Two rivers chicken tossed in chili oil over Japanese milk bread served with syrup
-Grilled Shoyu Eggplant
Shoyu marinated eggplant, rice and house ferments
Dessert (2 options)
-Black Sesame Mochi with burnt coconut whipped cream
-Mango tartlet
