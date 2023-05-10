Mother’s Day Weekend, Give Mom the Perfect Treat This Year with Viaggio Hospitality Group

The Goods from Viaggio Hospitality

Vancouver, BC | Viaggio Hospitality Group is honouring all mothers with Mother’s Day menus, cocktails and specials. Guests can pick the perfect spot with special offerings available across May 12th, 13th and 14th.

False Creek | Executive Chef Sebastian Delgado’s multi-course Mother’s Day Lunch Menu ($55 per person) features a refreshing variety of dishes to cater to any mom’s tastebuds. Guests and their loved ones will start with an amuse bouche, following, patrons can choose amongst two delicious starters, and entrees; Windberry Farm Chicken; supreme chicken breast, cauliflower risotto and kale salad, or Steelhead Trout with quinotto, bok choy and quinoa puff. For dessert, signature and very popular Picarones will be available along with Sorbet.

“Nikkei 75” ($16) cocktail by the bar team at False Creek is all things Ancora with their signature Japanese-Peruvian cuisine. This sparkling beverage is made with yuzu sake, pisco, lem-marrakech and simple syrup. A Feature Wine Pairing is another addition available for diners to add to their experience with an option for a glass or full bottle.

This menu is available during lunch (12 to 3pm) on May 14th. Book your reservation here.

Returning to Ancora False Creek is the Valet Parking Service, starting on May 11th. It will run from 5:30pm to close, Thursdays to Saturdays.

Ambleside | Executive Chef Jorge Kim is offering a beautiful a-la-carte menu with some tasty dishes to choose from (offered May 12th to 14th), like a Nikkei Tasting; ceviche mixto, herring caviar on oysters, bluefin tartare with yuzu tobiko, scallop shooter, and grilled aji panca prawn cocktail, Seared Halibut, Lamb Shank Sudado, and Triple Chocolate Cake for dessert.

“La Mere” ($16) is the cocktail created just for this special occasion, made with empress gin, starlino rosé aperitivo, lemon, simple syrup, and sparkling rosé.

This menu is available May 12th to 14th. Book your reservation here.



The Farmhouse

The brand new Brunch Menu at The Farmhouse will make for a perfect Mother’s Day treat this year. With great feedback from locals on this menu since release, there is no doubt that all mothers will be happy with these offerings.

This menu is available May 13th and 14th. Book your reservation here.

Cibo Trattoria and Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar

Mothers can be treated to authentic Italian cuisine for a delectable dinner at Cibo Trattoria and Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar. The sister restaurants will share the same menu to be enjoyed in either dining space. A few highlights include Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus, Salmon with Lemon Dill with pea risotto and grilled lemon, Ravioli (vegetarian); ricotta stuffed with mild spicy pomodoro sauce and reggiano, Tiramisu, and much more.

This menu is available May 13th and 14th. Book your reservation here.

Papi’s Seafood and Oyster Bar

The new Seafood Boil has been a hit with locals and is sure to make mothers a fan of this generous dish as well. A glass of prosecco for mothers is a special highlight of this menu.

This menu is available May 13th and 14th. Book your reservation here.