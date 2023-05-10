Imminent ‘Tall Shadow Bakery’ is Seeking a Hospitality Manager, Ahead of Opening Day

Opportunity Knocks / Hastings Sunrise

Vancouver, BC | The Hastings-Sunrise neighbourhood bakery, Tall Shadow Bakery, is getting ready to open our doors. We are looking for an experienced hospitality manager who can oversee all aspects of this retail bakery business. If you are someone who wants to manage a team of passionate bakers, servers, and baristas, cultivating a positive work environment and providing memorable service for customers, please reach out! The ideal candidate is enthusiastic, confident, and knowledgeable. Email [email protected] to apply.

Tall Shadow Bakery
Neighbourhood: Hastings Sunrise
2474 East Hastings Street (Opening soon) | WEBSITE
