¿CóMO? Tapería First Western Canadian Restaurant to be Named Authentic World Ambassador of Spanish Cuisine

Vancouver, BC | ¿CóMO? Taperia (201 E 7th Ave) now has an official stamp of approval from the government of Spain. The popular Mount Pleasant tapas bar has just received the prestigious Restaurants from Spain certification, making it only one of two Spanish restaurants in the entire country to receive this coveted recognition, and the first in Western Canada.

The Restaurants from Spain Certification Program is a distinguished accolade that celebrates excellence in Spanish gastronomy. It serves as a mark of distinction, representing a restaurant’s commitment to delivering an authentic Spanish dining experience, showcasing the rich heritage, flavours, and traditions of Spanish cuisine.

“This is a huge honour and an incredible milestone for us in our fifth year,” says Shaun Layton, who co-owns ¿CóMO? Taperia with Frankie Harrington. “Our reason for opening ¿CóMO? Taperia back in 2018 was to bring an authentic Spanish tapas bar experience to Vancouver. Frankie, the team, and I have worked hard to make this happen – from our conservas menu, our happy hour experience, to the decor and table details. We also take annual eating trips to Spain. This is a major achievement, and we can’t wait to celebrate!”

Yesterday, on May 9, 2023, Layton and Harrington attended a special awards presentation ceremony at The Wine Academy in Toronto to receive their Restaurants from Spain certification directly from Alfredo Martínez Serrano, His Excellency, the Ambassador of Spain to Canada.

¿CóMO? Taperia is now part of a shortlist of Spanish restaurants from over 40 countries around the world with Restaurants from Spain certification. This is the first time Canadian restaurants have been certified.

For more information about the Restaurants from Spain Certification Program, please visit www.foodswinesfromspain.com.

¿CóMO? Taperia is currently open daily from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. with Happy Hour from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Limited dinner reservations are available online via Resy. For more information, please visit www.comotaperia.com.

¿CóMO? Tapería
Neighbourhood: Main Street
209 East 7th Avenue | WEBSITE
